BETHLEHEM, Pa., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weather Trends International, experts in year-ahead weather and seasonal sales forecasting for Fortune 500 companies around the world, released their Fall 2020 – Winter 2021 global weather outlook for Flu's return, as well as Asthma and pollution peak forecast periods to assist the Pharmaceutical Industry with more accurate planning for the season ahead. These ailments are complicating factors for COVID19, so the insights are certainly timely as governments, companies, patients and medical professionals plan ahead.
"The comprehensive breadth of insights Weather Trends offers Fortune 500 clients to predict both the weather and sales for thousands of items, a year out, is truly revolutionary technology that can dramatically improve drug sales forecasting and, importantly, provide meaningful prevention insights for the Pharmaceutical Industry," said Mark Salyer, former global and US respiratory executive with GSK and Teva and Board Advisor to Weather Trends International.
Weather Trends' Power of 1 Degree® year-ahead predictive analytics technology found statistically significant relationships between weather and Asthma suffering with warmer/drier Fall weather leading to higher pollen and pollution levels resulting in greater Asthma and Allergy suffering. "Our forecast peak Fall Asthma suffering week is 25-31 October 2020 with a secondary peak 3-9 January 2021 due to an expected cold/dry Polar Vortex outbreak. The Winter peak Asthma period comes right after a peak pollution period of 27 December – 2 January 2021," said CEO Captain Bill Kirk with Weather Trends International.
The technology also found relationships to cold, dry, low humidity in the Fall being a major contributing factor for the start of the Flu season, especially in the Southeast where kids go back to school in early August. While weather trends' outlook calls for a cold, wet and very active land-falling hurricane threat period in September, an overall much warmer/drier Fall season will likely delay the start and peak of the Flu season. In New York City, as an example, the start of CDC's "sporadic" Flu-like conditions are expected 7 November 2020, a much later start than last year. The national peak Flu period with more "widespread" Flu-like conditions is expected 31 January – 6 February 2021.
"With COVID19 having such devastating worldwide impacts on lives and economies, we wanted to freely share some of our long range year-ahead outlooks in this video to assist governmental agencies, medical and pharmaceutical professionals better plan for any resurgence later this year," said Billy Dunn, President Weather Trends International.
For additional information, please visit www.weathertrends360.com/Pharma-Weather-Analytics.
About Weather Trends International
Weather Trends International (www.weathertrends360.com) has 18 years of experience helping Fortune 500 companies in retail, supply, financial services, agriculture, and the pharmaceutical industry. We dramatically reduce weather risk in helping weather-sensitive industries become PROACTIVE not REACTIVE to the weather ahead with our 17-time award-winning technology solutions. Our statistical, 24 climate cycle forecasting technology covers every one mile on Earth with year-ahead temperature, rainfall, and snowfall projections by week with specific sales forecasts by store by week everywhere on Earth.
