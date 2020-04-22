LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the complete business toolbox and one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, today announced Weave Lite, a collection of essential communication tools built specifically for local, service-based businesses, will be offered for free for 90 days.
The offering includes four remote communication tools to help businesses function during this time: two-way text messaging between businesses and customers, staff collaboration through Team Chat, and Google review collection and payment collection, both via text. The launch comes just days after the company announced a 1.00 percentage point drop in transaction fees for all Weave Payments customers in efforts to provide relief.
"These businesses desperately need solutions to help speed their recovery in the new economic and public health environment we find ourselves in," said Jeff Lyman, Chief Product Officer at Weave. "We want to play an active role in their comeback story. We're doing that by giving away an incredible suite of tools that will help them get customers back in the door and minimize health risk through convenient contactless communication and payment tools."
The SaaS product, typically offered at $99/month from the customer's date of sign up, is currently free for all users for the first 90 days to relieve the impact of COVID-19 on small businesses. It can be used independently or bundled with Weave's state-of-the-art VOIP platform.
To learn more about Weave's complete business toolbox, including Weave Lite, please visit getweave.com/weave-lite.
About Weave
Weave is the complete business toolbox for service-based businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice, Weave provides personalized, relevant, and effective solutions for the entire customer journey. Weave's unique integration of hardware and software solutions help streamline and simplify business growth, retention, and communication. With over 13,000 customers, Weave was the first Utah company to join Y Combinator and has received several renowned awards, including the Fortune 100 Best Small & Medium Workplaces 2019, Forbes 2019 Cloud 100, the 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, Glassdoor's 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and 2019 Top CEOs. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.
Contact:
Madi Bullock
Weave
+1 (801) 815 0329
pr@getweave.com