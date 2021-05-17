ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weave Workforce, a labor optimization company providing AI-based forecasting and employee scheduling, today announced that it has become a participant in the CDK Global Partner Program. As a member of one of the largest third-party partner programs in the industry, Weave Workforce is now part of a marketplace of applications and integration that CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed.
"We are honored and excited to join such an extensive network," says Weave Workforce CEO John Larsen. "Our product is uniquely suited to improve the throughput of dealership service departments, and this integration enables us to connect to our customers' data more quickly, delivering even faster results."
Weave Workforce enhances profits and customer experience in fixed operations departments by providing hour-by-hour workload forecasts and technician scheduling recommendations. Taking into consideration each dealership's unique business parameters, AI-powered Weave Workforce software maximizes proficiency by increasing productivity and efficiency on the shop floor.
"We're very pleased to introduce Weave Workforce as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Howard Gardner, vice president and general manager, CDK Data Services. "Weave Workforce is a welcome addition to our vibrant program that provides dealers with a range of partner choices and the assurance that their programs can be seamlessly integrated with our applications."
The CDK Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem through the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.
About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.
About CDK Global
CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.
About Weave Workforce
Weave Workforce is a technology company applying artificial intelligence to harmonize employee schedules to the fluctuating demand of service businesses. Weave Workforce achieves this with an intelligent forecasting, staffing, and scheduling engine that combines a company's internal data with external signals and human intuition to provide simultaneous improvements in productivity and customer satisfaction. Visit https://weaveworkforce.com/
