WEXFORD, Pa., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since their participation in the Truthset Truthscore Index Release began in 2020, Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, has been consistently ranked number one across multiple data segments for consecutive quarters. In Q1 of 2022, Webbula captured the number one spot for six attribute categories. Additionally, for the past three quarters, Webbula consistently indexed at or above 100 for over 20 attributes.

The Truthscore™ shows how likely a given data set is to be accurate for a particular segment, such as age, household income, and homeownership. The accuracy of that audience data is key to the performance and success of display, remarketing, mobile, and actionable TV campaigns.

"Truth in data is at the heart of everything we do," said Douglas Egeth, COO of Webbula. "We understand that the Return on Ad Spend (RoAS) of marketing campaigns depends on the data input at the beginning. That's why we continually strive to provide marketers with the utmost in data accuracy and quality."

"Our team of Data Engineers and Scientists work tirelessly to deliver our premium audience data," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "I feel very privileged and grateful to have such driven and innovative people on team Webbula. Without them, we wouldn't be able to offer the market the level of accuracy and quality that we do."

In Q1 2022, Webbula ranked number one for the following attributes:

Age

Age+Gender

Age+Hispanic

Geography: DMA

Geography State

Race/Ethnicity: White

For the past three consecutive quarters, Webbula scored at or above 100 for the following attributes:

Age+Presence of Children

Education

Gender

Geography: Division

Geography: DMA

Gender+Hispanic

Gender+Presence of Children

Household Income

Household Income+Presence of Children

Geography: Region

Geography: State

Car Owner

Home: Home Owner

Home: Home Renter

Language Spoken

Legal Drinking Age

Legal Drinking Age: Hispanic

Pets: Cat Owner

Pets: Dog Owner

Pets: Pet Owner

Presence of Children

Race/Ethnicity: African American

Race/Ethnicity: Asian

Race/Ethnicity: Hispanic

Race/Ethnicity: White

Small Business Owner

"Data providers like Webbula are key partners in evangelizing Truthset's mission: data accuracy benefits everyone. As the data industry evolves to create new measurement standards, consistently accurate data providers will carry even more importance for the service they provide," said Chip Russo, Truthset President, "Ensuring the accuracy and quality of data is a foundational element for advertisers looking to increase ROAS."

You can find Webbula's audience segments within all of Webbula's best-in-class data management platforms and advertising data solutions partners' marketplaces, such as Oracle and TruOptik. Find a list of those partners here.

About Truthset:

Truthset is a data intelligence company focused on verifying the accuracy of record-level consumer data and measuring campaign performance beyond age and gender. Truthset helps companies build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. For more information, please visit truthset.io.

About Webbula

For over twelve years, customers have trusted Webbula to help them overcome complex data challenges and is the undisputed leader in email hygiene, data enhancement, audience targeting, and identity-driven data solutions. Proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, truth in data is at the heart of everything we stand for and will always be our passion.

Media Contact

Jenna Devinney, Webbula, 888.993.2285, jdevinney@webbula.com

 

SOURCE Webbula

