WEXFORD, Pa., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, continues to rank number one for accuracy across 20+ categories in Truthset's Q1 2021 Data Quality Truthscore Report. Additionally, Webbula placed within the top 3 in over 80% of all of the segments evaluated for data accuracy.
The Truthscore indicates how likely a given record is to be accurate. Truthscores can be leveraged by marketers to optimize campaign performance before spending and by data providers to better understand the quality of their data. Webbula's Truthscore performance demonstrates that customers can place their trust in Webbula's audience data and use it to improve targeting accuracy, customer experiences, and return on investment.
Here are a few of the demographic categories where Webbula ranked the highest among providers scored by Truthset in Q1 2021:
Age
Age + Gender
Household Income
Homeowner
Renter
Pet Owner
Education
Age: 25-34
Age: 25-44
Age: 45-54
Age: 55-64
Age: 65+
Age + Gender: F25-34
Age + Gender: F25-44
Age + Gender: F45-54
Age + Gender: F55-64
Age + Gender: F65+
Age + Gender: M25-34
Age + Gender: M25-44
Age + Gender: M45-54
Age + Gender: M55-64
Household Income: $100K+
Webbula, committed to the truth in data, leverages the quarterly Truthscore not only to understand areas of greatest strength but also areas of weakness in order to optimize sourcing and continually improve the accuracy of Webbula's audience data.
"We deeply value our partnership with Truthset. The Truthscore enables us to easily demonstrate our exemplary data accuracy to customers. However, it also allows us to pinpoint areas in our sourcing that have room for additional improvement," said Douglas Egeth, Webbula Chief Operating Officer.
Vince Cersosimo, Webbula's Chief Executive Officer, says, "We're constantly striving to be a paragon of data quality. That's why the Truthscore is so illuminating. Yes, it enables us to communicate our phenomenal data accuracy to customers, but perhaps more importantly, it empowers us to keep working toward more truth in our data."
"It's exciting to see Webbula's quarter over quarter commitment to data quality, while consistently using our scoring to find ways to improve even more," said Scott McKinley, CEO of Truthset. "With multiple quarters of massive data partner participation, we have a good read on the record-level quality of data used by brands and agencies, who then work with Truthset to improve on their on-target rates before ads get delivered."
About Truthset:
Founded in 2019, Truthset is a data intelligence company focused exclusively on validating the accuracy of consumer data. The company helps brands build trust in data and improve the performance of any data-driven decision. Truthset does not sell data and is not a data broker; it compiles a likelihood of truth for any individual record that can be used to validate the accuracy of data and power more accurate consumer interactions. To learn more about Truthset, visit truthset.io.
About Webbula:
For over eleven years, customers have trusted Webbula to help them overcome complex data challenges and is the undisputed leader in email hygiene, data enhancement, audience targeting, and identity-driven data solutions. Proudly headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, truth in data is at the heart of everything we stand for and will always be our passion. To learn more about Webbula, visit webbula.com.
