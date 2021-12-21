WEXFORD, Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webbula, The Data Solutions Experts, is thrilled to welcome Jack Wrigley, email expert, industry veteran, and thought leader to the team as the Vice President of Partner Development.
Jack is well known for building value in early-stage companies and new product categories. He has built companies and led teams in pioneering innovative products and technology solutions across dozens of industries, including email, social commerce, IoT, digital movies, tv and music, content distribution, telecom, and more.
"My goal in this role is to create an interconnected community of Webbula partners that spans the globe," said Jack. "Each of our partners should feel as though there is enormous value to be gained by being a part of the Webbula partner ecosystem. That is where we're headed."
Jack's expertise extends far beyond email and into retail and brand relationships, omnichannel retail, business strategy, corporate development, and more. This knowledge partnered with his years of experience will offer Webbula a springboard into 2022 and future growth.
"Jack is an email industry powerhouse," said Vince Cersosimo, CEO of Webbula. "One of Webbula's goals for 2022 is to grow our partner ecosystem. The opportunity to work with Jack aligned perfectly and we are privileged to have him on board with us as we venture forward into next year."
David Lewis, VP of Sales and Marketing at Webbula said, "Webbula's mission has always been to help organizations attain a better ROI from their marketing efforts. We do this by providing industry-leading services, but also by engaging and educating the marketplace through every channel possible. Jack will be an amplifier and integral part of the Webbula team, nurturing and growing our partner ecosystem in service of that goal."
