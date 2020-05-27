DUBLIN, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Webcams Market by Product, Technology, Distribution Channel, End-use and Region: 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global webcams market size is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The growing need for security and surveillance systems to capture intruders, trespassers, and miscreants in commercial as well as residential premises is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.
These devices are widely being deployed in the corporate sector for video conferencing and telecommuting for more accessible communication with counterparts at distant locations. Hence, key market participants are emphasizing on new model launches and technological advancements to cater to the demand for devices with higher recording, streaming, microphone, and zoom quality.
For instance, in December 2019, Logitech launched a 4K Ultra HD webcam for Mac Pro with RightLight 3 technology, enabling automatic adjustment of lightening conditions for better video quality. Moreover, The emergence of advanced video cameras with the capability of connecting the entire conference of people to a single user is propelling market growth.
Furthermore, multiple attributes of webcam technology have extended its scope in the healthcare sector to assist the patients suffering from chronic diseases and emergency situations. These devices are highly being utilized for the telehealth consulting services as they provide simplified connectivity between patients and healthcare professionals through video conferencing on mobile devices or laptops.
Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, governments of the profoundly affected countries have already announced national lockdowns and are mandating the public to maintain social distancing. Webcams are being used for communication and live virtual events due to in-home isolation worldwide for minimizing the social and economic impact of the outbreak. For instance, leaders of the G20 countries held a video conference summit for a discussion on preventive measures to be undertaken to reduce the impact of the current global pandemic.
Furthermore, governments are using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance purposes as mobility restrictions are tightening worldwide owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, the State Police of Western Australia announced the deployment of drones for remotely monitoring recreational sites to ensure if people are following social distancing guidelines. In the light of the current scenario, market demand is expected to boost over the forecast period.
Market Highlights
- By technology, analog webcams accounted for over 60% share of the total revenue in 2019
- Based on distribution channel, e-commerce is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.9% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2027
- In 2019, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35%
- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase in the product demand during the forecast period.
