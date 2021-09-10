SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebEnertia, a digital agency that empowers B2B brands with impactful web and brand experiences to drive change, was ranked on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious rankings of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.
WebEnertia was founded in 1999 by Steve Ohanians and Valod Amirkhanian. The company has experienced steady growth for the past two decades, including 68% growth over the past three years, and is now an 80 person Silicon Valley agency working with top B2B tech companies on web and digital brand experiences.
"Being included on the Inc. 5000 list is a tremendous honor," said WebEnertia Co-Founder Steve Ohanians. "Achieving this recognition during a global pandemic and after being 20+ years in business is particularly noteworthy and a true testament to our team's dedication and commitment to our clients."
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543%, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"A big part of our success is converting our project-based engagements into ongoing collaboration relationships," said Ohanians. "We have expanded and deepened our partnerships and the strategic support we can offer through this model, and look to do so even further in the years ahead."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About WebEnertia
WebEnertia is a full-service Silicon Valley digital agency with offices in San Jose and San Francisco. With a 20+ years experience in delivering award-winning results for its clients, WebEnertia specializes in building strategic digital brand and web experiences for B2B technology companies. Clients include Cisco Systems, McAfee, and Riverbed.
Media Contact
Oliver Hays
Zen Media for WebEnertia
Media Contact
Oliver Hays, Zen Media, +1 7168616437, media@zenmedia.com
SOURCE WebEnertia