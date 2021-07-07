MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFindYou is excited to announce the launch of its new live chat component, the latest innovation to its True and Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology. The new feature further enhances the value of WebFindYou's technology, which is optimized for increased visibility and conversion rates, while also streamlining communications with existing and potential clients.
The new live chat feature further positions the WebFindYou technology as the ideal solution to maximize visibility, leads and sales with optimal conversion rates in mind. Each component of the technology combines to create a conversion machine that empowers users to garner increased brand awareness, financial returns, and gains, all at an affordable price.
Online customer chats have become an integral part of helping businesses to increase conversions, return on investment (ROI) and return on ad spend (ROAS). According to ICMI.com's article, The Stats Behind Chat, businesses with live chat options led to increased conversation rates of up to 40%. Additionally, a recent article on Live Chat Statistics by 99Firms found that 63% of consumers who used live chat on a website are likely to return to that site.
As opposed to the myriad of other chat services on the market, WebFindYou's live chat feature is integrated into its True and Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology, which therefore, provides better data insights into the customer's journey with a brand. Prior to speaking with a customer, the chat agent receives data insights outlining all trackable interactions that a customer has ever had with the brand, including how they landed on the website, click-through rates on email marketing pieces, engagement with social media posts, shopping cart IDs for ecommerce websites, and more.
This is ideal for companies as it provides them with the behavioral patterns of a customer before they ever speak with them, allowing them to better understand the customer mindset as it relates to products and services. Not only will this help to improve conversion rates for companies, but it will also help to increase repeat customers, purchases and positive online reviews, which will help elevate a businesses' local listing placement and SEO to provide even more leads and sales. Businesses can also start a group chat, allowing cross-departmental teams to collaborate and assist online visitors. This chat functionality gives customer service and support teams flexibility in handling incoming online chats.
"Our Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology makes every step of the digital marketing process more efficient and easier for users to implement and manage so they can improve their search engine rankings and maximize brand awareness, website traffic, potential clients, and revenues," said Robert Blankenship, Founder and CEO of WebFindYou." Each new component we develop is aimed at simplifying digital marketing and maximizing leads and sales, and this new live chat feature accomplishes just that, allowing businesses to stand out from the competition."
Before launching the live chat feature, WebFindYou provided its clients with a fully simulated chat component for their websites. If preferred, based on needs and amount of operational support, companies can still opt in to only use the simulated chat for communication as well as an offline chat where users can leave a message during off-hours or when personnel is not available.
Companies also have the option of setting predefined messages and responses that chat agents can easily use with the click of a button, allowing businesses to outsource their chat management to customer service centers with confidence in knowing their responses will be handled correctly.
In addition to the new live chat feature, WebFindYou is currently integrating a chatbot feature that will allow businesses to provide the power of chat but within a hybrid model. A chatbot can begin the interaction with the customer, and a real human will be introduced if necessary. This way, companies can always ensure they are minimizing the required operational support while maximizing conversions via chatbots without sacrificing user experience and customer satisfaction.
For more information on WebFindYou's live chat feature and other exciting updates, please visit https://www.webfindyou.com/news-and-blog/.
About WebFindYou
Founded in 2009 by Robert Blankenship, WebFindYou is the first and only company that offers everything you need to implement True Digital Marketing within one single integrated technology, strategically architected and programmed from scratch, that is designed to help businesses maximize the power of the Internet. Its unique, All-In-One Digital Marketing Technology, which is not available from any other company, is the key to maximizing revenues through SEO, PPC, and digital marketing. You will no longer need different providers for search engine optimization, online reviews, email marketing, pay-per-click (PPC), social media management, data tracking, etc. With WebFindYou, you have access to one single integrated technology that makes every step more efficient and easier to implement and manage so you can improve your search engine rankings and maximize brand awareness, website traffic, potential clients, and revenues. All of this can be done with less hassle, reduced costs, and increased revenues.
Since its foundation, WebFindYou has created success stories for hundreds of companies throughout the US and Latin American markets. Today, they have an established international presence with clients all across the globe and have offices in the US, Chile and Colombia.
