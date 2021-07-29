MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A power player and conversion machine revolutionizing the digital marketing industry and saving businesses time, money and hassle, the WebFindYou Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology has added its newest feature that improves the lives of its users. The technology has just unveiled its new Task Management feature for optimized team collaboration and streamlined communication for efficient workflows.
What makes the WebFindYou technology an ideal solution for businesses, agencies and freelancers is it takes the guesswork and complexities out of the digital marketing process and simplifies it as much as possible. The technology provides easy-to-follow steps and video tutorials that instruct users on which steps to take with their digital marketing initiatives as well as when and how to complete each monthly digital marketing task for maximum visibility and results. Certain tasks may call for team collaboration, such as the creation and review process of blogs or social media posts. This is where WebFindYou's new Task Management feature shines.
The feature allows you to assign roles for each task. The roles include "Responsible," for those who are responsible for completing a task; "Participant," which grants editing access for team collaboration; and "Observer," which allows a user to oversee a task. Once a task is assigned, each assignee will receive an email notification and will have the ability to see all the tasks assigned to them from the back-end admin panel. The Task Manager also allows users to set start dates and deadlines, mark tasks as completed and leave notes.
"Our new Task Management feature is yet another way in which we simplify the overall process of implementing successful digital marketing," stated Robert Blankenship, CEO of WebFindYou. "This new addition will be very popular, especially to the many traditional and digital marketing agencies who use our technology, as well as digital marketing freelancers who are starting to move away from the traditional content management systems and digital platforms out there and coming to WebFindYou. Our technology has everything under one roof to maximize digital marketing results, minimize costs, maximize return on investment and return on advertising spend. It's a no-brainer that they are moving their websites and their clients' websites to WebFindYou!"
WebFindYou's Task Management feature is the perfect solution for businesses with internal teams, agencies, and freelancers from the WebFindYou Marketplace—an online global marketplace of certified WebFindYou professionals who can be contracted by WebFindYou clients on an as needed basis for specific tasks as specified by the technology. The feature is especially ideal for agencies and freelancers from the Marketplace who handle multiple clients that use the WebFindYou technology. They will have one central area to see all their assigned tasks, making account management and organization even simpler for their clients.
The new feature comes included, at no additional charge, with the powerful WebFindYou All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology that is revolutionizing the Digital Marketing industry by making it simpler and more affordable for everyone. The technology is already used in many countries and languages worldwide and has been seen on popular news outlets like CBS, NBC, Fox News, Yahoo Finance, and others.
WebFindYou is a Unique All-in-One Digital Marketing Technology that does not rely on plugins and provides all the necessary functionalities and tools to implement True Digital Marketing in a transparent, affordable, and simple way by following the step-by-step guidance provided by the technology with supporting video tutorials.
For more information or to purchase WebFindYou, please visit http://www.webfindyou.com or call toll-free 1-866-SEO-WEBS (736-9327) or directly (786) 347-2770.
