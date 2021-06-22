HARRISBURG, Pa., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebFX, one of the world's top digital performance agencies is thrilled to announce their Platinum dotCOMMAward for their proprietary marketing analytics tool, MarketingCloudFX. They took home the Platinum Award in the "Innovative New App" category.
MarketingCloudFX is a tool created by WebFX to help their clients track, analyze, and improve their marketing campaigns with the use of billions of data points and Google AI machine learning.
One of the most unique features of MarketingCloudFX is CompetitorSpyFX. "CompetitorSpyFX uses a variety of powerful data sources and algorithms to monitor client's and competitors' websites and reveal how they stack up. CompetitorSpyFX reports on competitors' traffic, keywords, content, ads, links, social performance, demographic engagement, page speed, and much more," says Shuleski.
The tool also integrates seamlessly with CRM platforms including Shopify, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Marketo, and more.
The dotCOMM Awards — a worldwide competition that honors agencies for their digital creativity and communication — has categories spanning from digital advertising and marketing to audio and radio. The Platinum award is the highest honor an entrant can receive.
Entries are judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which is a highly respected organization in the marketing industry. Since AMCP's birth in 1994, the organization has judged more than 200,000 entries.
WebFX is the largest performance marketing firm focusing on premium SMBs — dedicated to driving traffic, leads, and sales using the web. They've driven more than 6.2 million leads, 4.2 million calls, and 11.6 million ecommerce transactions for their clients in the last five years alone. Their team of over 400 marketing experts leverage their deep channel knowledge to maximize and execute full end-to-end digital strategies that drive measurable results and drive client revenue growth year-over-year.
