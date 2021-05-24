HARRISBURG, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The MarCom Award program, created in 2004, is one of the most well-respected competitions in the world — awarding agencies for their creativity in categories including marketing, publications, print creativity, audio/video, and more.
Every year, the contest receives nearly 6,000 print and digital entries from around the globe.
Per their website, to earn a Platinum Award, entrants must score 90-100 points in their respective categories — making the Platinum Award the highest, most prestigious recognition.
MarketingCloudFX is a tool created from the ground up by WebFX and features a variety of capabilities that help clients track, analyze, and make the most of their marketing campaigns.
"We can directly correlate our marketing automation tools with new leads and ROI since we can capture the source and medium of leads without always needing UTM tagging," says Gina Shuleski, who leads the MarketingCloudFX team.
The platform is AI-powered by IBM Watson and uses billions of data points to power strategic campaign recommendations. It also integrates seamlessly with CRM platforms like Shopify, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Marketo, and more.
MarketingCloudFX also features an abundance of tools including LeadManagerFX, CallTrackerFX, LeadNurtureFX, and more. The proprietary tool took home a Platinum Award in the "App for Business" category.
One of the most unique features of MarketingCloudFX is CompetitorSpyFX. "CompetitorSpyFX uses a variety of powerful data sources and algorithms to monitor client's and competitors' websites and reveal how they stack up. CompetitorSpyFX reports on competitors' traffic, keywords, content, ads, links, social performance, demographic engagement, page speed, and much more," says Shuleski.
WebFX is the largest performance marketing firm focusing on premium SMBs — dedicated to driving traffic, leads, and sales using the web. They've driven more than 6.2 million leads, 4.2 million calls, and 11.6 million ecommerce transactions for their clients in the last five years alone. Their team of over 400 marketing experts leverage their deep channel knowledge to maximize and execute full end-to-end digital strategies that drive measurable results and drive client revenue growth year-over-year.
