SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's the hard truth: Today's ecommerce businesses don't need accounting pros to crunch the numbers; they've got automation for that. They want accountants that understand the technological landscape, and can help them translate data into a forward-looking profitability plan.
That's why Webgility and Botkeeper have launched exclusive content dedicated to helping ecommerce accountants leverage technology to build customer relationships and provide data-driven insights. What's Next for Your Ecommerce Tech Stack is a free, digital guide full of actionable insights future-ready accounting pros can use to upskill their games and hone their advisory skills.
"Ecommerce accounting is no longer about digging through the weeds," says Anati Zubia, Webgility's Vice President of Marketing. "Automation handles what accountants did in the past, so accounting professionals need to use it to their advantage and focus on advisory tasks like business analysis and growth strategies. Creating a system of integrated technology platforms enables accountants to be more productive and ultimately generate better results."
Jody Padar, CPA and Vice President of Strategy at Botkeeper, agrees. "Ecommerce is growing exponentially and having the right tech stack is the key to profitability," she says.
In this interactive web experience, readers will learn:
- Why the future of ecommerce accounting is rooted in digital solutions
- The benefits of using technology to your advantage instead of fighting it
- How to smoothly navigate into a modern advisory methodology
The free eBook is now available to all online retailers and accounting professionals. Get your personal copy today.
ABOUT WEBGILITY
Webgility is empowering businesses to thrive in the world of ecommerce. The company's ecommerce accounting automation platform offers users a single source truth—one that helps high-growth online retailers and their accounting professionals drive insights and profitability. The number one accounting automation software for ecommerce brands and accountants using QuickBooks, Xero, and Netsuite, Webgility seamlessly integrates with over 50 of the world's top ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, and garners a 99 percent customer satisfaction score. For more information, visit webgility.com.
ABOUT BOTKEEPER
Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution that provides accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. The various packages provide full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solutions, a consolidated platform consisting of tools to optimize firm processes, and the highest quality support, all designed to meet our clients' unique needs at any stage of growth. Accounting firms running on Botkeeper are able to grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and reduce stress during tax time—all while improving their overhead costs. The powerful and easy-to-use solution has helped firms across the United States to maximize their potential, better serve their clients, and do more of what they love. Learn more about Botkeeperhere!
