ARLINGTON, Texas, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agora Data, Inc. has produced a webinar for the BHPH car dealer and finance company community on Leveraging Data to Manage Liquidity. The webinar is scheduled to be broadcast on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. CT.
Agora CEO, Steve Burke, stated, "Although we have not yet reached a credit crisis, dealers and finance companies need to be prepared if it turns into one." Burke further added, "AgoraInsights is free to BHPH dealers and provides valuable data and valuations, allowing dealers to navigate these extremely difficult times."
Join us for an Exclusive Webinar with Industry Expert Chris Barry on Wednesday, March 25, at 2:00 p.m. CT
Chris Barry, Agora SVP Sales&Marketing, stated, "Over the course of the past few weeks, the coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a great deal of uncertainty for many BHPH dealerships. Subprime loans can be subject to increased levels of risk when there is more volatility in the economy. With increased risk and uncertainty in the market, access to information and data is paramount and affords control to BHPH dealers." Barry continued, "Agora is giving BHPH dealerships exclusive, free access to extremely powerful tools to evaluate critical loan components, track portfolio changes, compare loan valuations, and access various sources of liquidity."
Join Chris Barry in the webinar as he discusses:
- Why AgoraInsights is beneficial to BHPH dealerships and finance companies
- Strategies for times of increased uncertainty
- How dealers and finance companies can reduce risk and manage cash flow
- How to identify factors affecting a portfolio's value
- Liquidity options for BHPH dealerships and finance companies
About Agora Data, Inc.
Agora was founded by experienced industry experts in finance, banking, retail auto, legal, and capital markets. Agora's suite of online products is geared towards the BHPH and finance company community.
