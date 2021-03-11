LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "Thought Leader Thursday" webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response agency and infomercial production company Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with former REV Group CMO Tony Besasie to discuss innovative advertising strategies that don't just brand but actually sell a product – in this case, electric cars.
Electric vehicles are poised to take over the automotive industry, but the competition in the sector is fierce. This webinar is designed to examine: What if your advertising media could do more than just set a mood with your prospective customers, but actually brand, educate, and sell them on your product?
In this webinar, to be held on March 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00 PM ET, you will learn:
- How do you become the brand of choice in the electric vehicle field?
- In what way can an electric vehicle company scale? Tesla has a head start, how do you catch up?
- Can you build consumer confidence from a combustion engine customer?
- What are the ways a Direct-to-Consumer marketing strategy be applied to electric vehicles?
- How can you brand, while educating and selling, in your media?
To register for this complimentary event: https://www.scripttoscreen.com/electric-vehicles-webinar/
Kerry said: "The dominance of electric cars is on the horizon. Join us in this webinar to learn how to best craft and then execute the most effective campaign for this still evolving, but destined technology. Discover with us how to teach important basics to consumers in an engaging way and to keep them continuously sold by your messaging."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director and Executive Producer at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO.
Besasie is a brand strategist and marketing consultant who covers a diverse scope of industry sectors and commercial channels. Most recently, he was CMO of REV Group, where he oversaw marketing for the company's portfolio of specialty vehicle brands in the fire and emergency, public transportation, and outdoor recreation segments. Prior to REV Group, Besasie was president of Cannella Media, a direct response media company providing performance-based media services to direct-to-consumer marketers. Before Cannella, he held executive management positions at Omnicom's experiential branding agency GMR Marketing and at integrated marketing agency Momentum Worldwide, a subsidiary of Interpublic Group. His background also includes more than a decade in the beer business at Miller Brewing Company where he held various sales and marketing management positions including brand director of the company's flagship brand, Miller Lite.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Script to Screen