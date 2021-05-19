LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the latest in a series of "Thought Leader Thursday" webinars hosted by integrated Direct Response agency and infomercial production company Script to Screen, its Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director Ken Kerry will join with TaylorMade Vice President of Marketing John Gonsalves, to highlight how to use a DTC strategy to successfully market sports and fitness.
Innovative golfing equipment manufacturer TaylorMade recently found success selling their new Adams® Tight Lies™ Fairway Wood golf club Direct-to-Consumer. This webinar will help viewers get the inside track on the strategies they used to market their sports and fitness equipment.
In the webinar, to be held on May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM PT/ 2:00 PM ET, attendees will learn:
- How equity advertising works with DTC
- When can you brand while also delivering a strong call-to-action
- Ways your marketing can be layered
To register for this complimentary event: https://www.scripttoscreen.com/taylormade-dtc/
Kerry said: "Join us to learn how DTC marketing can be the secret to your brand's success. In the webinar, John will share his expertise highlighting how TaylorMade made the right advertising decisions that enabled its golf clubs to become the industry leaders."
Kerry serves as Executive Creative Director and Executive Producer at Script to Screen, and his hands-on involvement ensures the highest production values are combined with solid Direct Response principles. He co-founded Script to Screen in 1986, along with his wife, Barbara, CEO.
Gonsalves is the Vice President of Direct to Consumer and Digital for the TaylorMade Golf Company where he oversees the company's direct interaction with golfers including eCommerce and digital engagement. He has over 20 years of merchandising, marketing, and digital strategy experience in the sports and athletic apparel space. Prior to joining TaylorMade, Gonsalves spent over 10 years with GSI Commerce helping brands, retailers and sports leagues deliver on all aspects of their online efforts.
About Script to Screen
Established in 1986, Script to Screen is an industry-leading Integrated Direct Response Agency, delivering a single, end-to-end solution for Direct-to-Consumer sales, lead generation, web traffic and conversions, and retail lift. Specializing in a strategic combination of cost-effective customer acquisition and brand building, Script to Screen has successfully collaborated with entrepreneurs and big brands alike to expand revenue channels and build businesses. Clients such as AAA, Amazon, Bare Escentuals, Beachbody, Blink, Bose, Church & Dwight, Cleva, Comcast, Conair, Ehealthinsurance, Esteé Lauder, Generac, Guthy-Renker, Hoover, Keurig, LifeLock, L'Oréal, Nescafé, Netspend, Nugenix, Nutrisystem, Omaha Steaks, philosophy, SharkNinja, Snow Joe, SoClean, Tria Beauty, Pfizer, and Wahl are among the major companies that have turned to Script to Screen for creative strategy, messaging and production in all channels in both offline and online of their DRTV campaigns.
