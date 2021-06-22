IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PriceSpider, the global leader in brand commerce technology, is hosting an open webinar on Thursday, June 24, to teach brands how Amazon's demand-side platform (DSP) can maximize marketing dollars on and off of Amazon. PriceSpider is partnering with Buy Box Experts, a leading marketing agency specializing in Amazon account management and branding, on the webinar, including insights from Buy Box Experts partner and former business head of Amazon Services, James Thomson.
"The ecommerce boom of the past year wasn't a COVID-only necessity, it's here to stay and knowing how to maximize a footprint on the world's biggest ecommerce stage is crucial for survival," said Ricky Dhingra, Enterprise Executive of PriceSpider and webinar co-host. "If brands don't have a way to optimize their ad spend on Amazon, they're falling behind, and data privacy rules haven't made it easy to optimize as of late. Working with a trusted partner who knows the space can make all the difference."
The rules of third-party consumer data have been upended as of late, with Apple's big data privacy announcement and Android expected to follow soon, making data that has been the driving force of targeted advertising tougher to come by. The Amazon DSP platform gives brands access to invaluable first-party data that can be used to create targeted campaigns for any advertising channel, on or off of Amazon. Brands can leverage Amazon's extraordinary first-party consumer data to optimize their targeting strategies across the web.
How Brands Can Win With Amazon DSP
WHEN: Thursday, June 24; 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. PST
REGISTER: https://bit.ly/2U8oWuS
FOR WHOM: Brands looking for ways to maximize their Amazon advertising dollars
WHAT: PriceSpider has partnered with Buy Box Experts to co-host this webinar that will dive into how to convert shoppers through contextual targeting, reach exclusive Amazon audiences that are actively viewing products relevant to your brand, identify which advertising strategies have the best immediate payback, and how to scale aggressively. The webinar will cover:
- How DSP is used for targeting your ideal customers
- What kinds of ads work with this demand-side platform
- How to use Amazon DSP ads versus sponsored display ads
- When and why to use this advertising option
- How to incorporate Amazon DSP into your overall advertising strategy
About PriceSpider
PriceSpider is reinventing how brands conduct commerce by maximizing their ability to deliver the shopping experience customers demand — driving actions that grow sales.
By crawling thousands of ecommerce sites and marketplaces in near real-time, data enables Brand Commerce to happen. This arms brands with actionable insights on consumer shopping behavior and helps make brands shoppable across every possible touchpoint while optimizing the customer experience through digital shelf analytics.
PriceSpider helps the world's brands, big and small, enrich the consumer journey and build long-lasting relationships with their shoppers, resulting in more revenue and higher profit margins. Learn more by visiting http://www.pricespider.com.
About Buy Box Experts
Buy Box Experts specialize in Amazon account management, including A+ content detail pages, Amazon product SEO, and brand equity management. Amazon sales consultants and branding strategy managers at Buy Box Experts help businesses sell more on Amazon and protect their brand equity.
