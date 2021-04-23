VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Webnames, Canada's original domain registrar, has expanded its Corporate Domain Management footprint into the United States via the launch of a new website, https://webnamescorporate.com. Representing a major step in the company's efforts to offer domain portfolio management solutions to a global audience, the site focuses primarily on the needs of corporate clients and the public sector. Concurrent with this launch, it has also enriched its domain management platform with several new security and management features.
Available to managed corporate clients and customers who have purchased the Advanced Management Tools package, Account Roles and parent-child account functionality enables the configuration of multiple, hierarchical user accounts with different access levels and capabilities. Webnames says that in addition to reducing risk and improving security this change will alleviate potential bottlenecks by enabling self-management for minor updates and freeing up designated administrators in increasingly complex organizations with multiple subsidiaries and distributed teams. The possible roles are as follows:
Account Owner - Maintains full control and clear ownership of the account, including management of user accounts.
Account Super User - Generally unrestricted access. Extensive capabilities, including account management.
Account Billing Admin User - Full control of billing management and functions.
Account Domain Admin User - Full control of domain management and functions.
Read-Only User - Can view most areas of the account, but cannot make changes. May initiate but not finalize account purchases.
Account Technical User - Able to manage current accounts, but cannot complete purchases, renewals, or any other account-related transactions.
Available by request for all managed, premium, and reseller accounts, Parent/Child Functionality enables the configuration of one or more master or 'parent' accounts, each of which is able to create and manage multiple 'child' accounts.
The master account can control, manage, and oversee permissions, access, pricing, and billing. According to Webnames, this service is typically geared towards law firms and companies with multiple clients, projects, vendors or brands. It can also help facilitate team restructuring and granular delegation of access control for enhanced security.
"We describe our corporate domain management solutions as akin to a concierge service for domain management," explains Cybele Negris, CEO of Webnames. "Our account managers take care of a good chunk of the job, but we also recognize that it's vital that large organizations with different teams and/or business units are able to securely access and self-manage their portfolios. By implementing multi-user logins, account roles, and parent/child functionality we provide clients with much-needed security and control."
"We are also unique for being one of the few domain name registrars to have obtained two different Supplier Diversity Certifications," they continue. "We are a certified women-owned and led business through WBE Canada and a certified minority-owned supplier through CAMSC. Diversity and inclusion are part of our DNA, and part of what gives us our competitive edge — we make a point of maintaining a team with diverse individual backgrounds, training, talent, and ideas."
About Webnames:
Founded in 2000 by four partners as a spin-off from the original. CA domain registry, Webnames was conceived as a means of automating and modernizing the process of domain name registration and management. It has registered hundreds of thousands of domain names and hosts thousands of websites. Through its Corporate Services division, it also manages the domain portfolios for many of Canada's Fortune 500, several of North America's top law firms, and multiple branches of government.
