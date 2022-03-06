AHMEDABAD, India, March 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Web Development expertise at WebOccult technologies, especially in Laravel and NodeJS has continued to create new benchmarks through its innovative solution offerings and customer-centric approach taken for development. The Laravel developers at WebOccult have proven their stature with each subsequent Laravel version and have created a strong portfolio of successful Laravel Web Applications across the niches. Alongside the stand-out Laravel expertise, Weboccult Technologies are also sought-after for developing skills in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Blockchain, Big Data, Cloud & Edge Computing, XR, Digital Twin, and many more.
As Laravel remains at the forefront of their web development expertise, the certification from Laravel authenticates their expertise, experience, and track record in Laravel web projects. WebOccult Technologies is now recognized as one of the handful of certified Laravel development companies in the world.
As Mr. Ruchir Kakkad, the CEO of the company has commented how this certification has given them one more reason to be thrilled and delighted at the same time. Being Laravel certified, according to him, clearly demonstrates how capable and proficient their team is when working with the Laravel framework and other innovative technologies. He also made a commitment to create more industry benchmarks with futuristic Web Solutions.
The CEO went on to say how over the last 7 years, they have been able to provide tailor-made IT solutions to hundreds of leading brands and many growing start-ups with optimum satisfaction. The developers at WebOccult have always proven that they are well-equipped with the knowledge of its fundamental concepts and the ability to build highly adaptive web applications where they help their clients boost their return on investments.
The Laravel Certification for WebOccult came as a boost to the motivation of developers to deliver more unique, business-specific, and customer-focused web solutions to help our clients win over the competition and garner higher return on investment (ROI).
About Laravel:
Laravel is the most popular PHP framework with a comprehensive set of features for dynamic web development. Laravel is widely loved by PHP Web Developers for developing both simple and multi-faceted web applications. It makes Web Development extremely dynamic and versatile with robust features such as MVC support, multiple file systems, powerful templating engine, unique Artisan CLI, inbuilt ORM implementation capability, inbuilt authentication features, task scheduling, testing support, and many more. Laravel is also widely preferred for multiple developer-friendly packages such as Cashier, Scout, Socialite, Horizon, and several others.
Laravel has an immensely large Developer Community and it is focused on improving the web development experience, offers timely updates with market-validated enhancements and value additions. The most recent Laravel release, Laravel 9 offers easier version control on GitHub through anonymous stub migration, easier query creation in IDEs, access to the latest PHP 8 string functions, minimum coding for upgrading from PHP 8, and many more.
As we got confirmation from their CEO, WebOccult Technologies has already set it's path for another milestone.
