BOSTON, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WebPort Global, the online global trade community, and Vital Voices Global Partnership will be creating a digital community for women entrepreneurs in the Vital Voices Global Leadership Network.
The community will allow over 800 alumnae all over the world to connect to trade resources and conduct business.
Vital Voices Global Partnership is an international nonprofit that invests in women leaders who are solving the world's greatest challenges. They believe that women-owned businesses are a powerful force for inclusive growth and prosperity. However, women entrepreneurs face significant hurdles in accessing markets and support services to grow their business, including financing, networks and business skills training, as well as unequal laws and regulation that prevent an equal playing field for women business owners.
By supporting women at the helm of small and medium sized businesses, Vital Voices Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship programming helps women leaders create jobs, catalyze economic growth and drive positive social change around the world. Vital Voices offers a suite of programs to meet the needs of women entrepreneurs around the world, including the Fortune – U.S. Department of State Global Women's Mentoring Partnership, the Global Ambassadors Program, the VV GROW Fellowship and The WE Empower UN SDG Challenge.
"Vital Voices is thrilled to partner with WebPort Global to provide women entrepreneurs with resources and connections to support accessing new markets. Through valuable partnerships such as this, Vital Voices is pleased to foster a bridge between the women we work with and valuable platforms to support the growth of their businesses," said Zoe Dean-Smith, Vice President of Economic Empowerment and Entrepreneurship at Vital Voices.
WebPort Global is building a custom community for Vital Voices that allows users to communicate with one another, identify buyers and sellers for their products, find trade data and research documents, and develop partnerships that help them grow.
The Vital Voices alumnae will also be able to take advantage of WebPort Global's vast network of worldwide trade connections in 100 countries.
"Our focus and goal is to help SMEs accelerate their business all over the world and with Vital Voices commitment to the same demographic, we see this partnership as a perfect match," said Maureen Pace, Founder and President. The platform will soft launch to a select group in Q2 of 2020, with the official full launch of the platform in summer 2020.
More information is available at: www.webportglobal.com or www.vitalvoices.org.
About WebPort Global:
WebPort Global (WPG) steers the global trade journey by connecting SMEs to buyers, sellers, networking, relevant opportunities, data and news on a globally-accessible portal. WPG is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Drew Company, a privately held, Boston-based holding and investment company founded in 1982 by John Drew. Best known for its deep experience in real estate development, management and consulting, the Drew Company currently oversees a broad range of ventures, spanning real estate, hospitality, technology, and entrepreneurial investment. More information at www.webportglobal.com
Vital Voices Global Partnership
Vital Voices Global Partnership invests in women leaders who improve the world. For more than 20 years, Vital Voices has partnered with over 18,000 women leaders from more than 180 countries and territories who advance economic opportunity, increase political and public leadership, and end violence against women. Programs in strategic planning, business, advocacy and communications build critical skills needed for creating transformational change at scale. Through its global platform, women leaders expand their connections and visibility, accelerating shared progress for all. Visit www.vitalvoices.org to learn more.