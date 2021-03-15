COLCHESTER, England, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Founded in 2008, Bluepoint Technologies has grown to become a trusted provider of data cabling project consultancy design and installation to an international portfolio of customers across more than 60 countries. With a global reach, the company has appointed a new marketing team to align the brand's digital footprint with its industry capability.
Kathryn Aves, Managing Director at Bluepoint Technologies said: "At Bluepoint, our vision has always been to be considered as one of the most trusted names in the data infrastructure industry. This mission statement fuels our constant drive to reach new standards of capability, safety, compliance, and sustainability.
"In 2021, Bluepoint Technologies is making a significant investment in the way we demonstrate our capability, to ensure that what our customers see reflects our achievements and our commitment to best practice, which we continually strive to make the best in the industry."
Bluepoint Technologies' new website is only the first phase in the company's digital and marketing strategy, which will see the structured cabling specialist reach out across medias to deliver thought leadership and highlight the company's many achievements, from delivering ground-breaking projects to championing industry training standards.
Kathryn continues, "In 2019, we became the first UK installer to complete a fully sustainable data cabling installation within a UK data centre, a project which fits perfectly with our commitment to placing sustainability at the centre of everything we do.
"We believe we are leading the way in driving best practice in data infrastructure and decided it was time our website reflected the industry-leading, forward-thinking business that is Bluepoint Technologies. We're delighted to now be able to say that it does!"
Visit http://www.bluepointtechnologies.co.uk or contact Bluepoint Technologies on +44 (0) 844 335 0618.
About Bluepoint Technologies:
Founded in 2008, Bluepoint Technologies Ltd. is a leading data infrastructure specialist, delivering data cabling design, consultancy and installation projects in over 60 countries worldwide.
The Bluepoint Technologies team holds some of the highest industry-specific qualifications, and vast experience in all areas of data cabling, allowing the Colchester-based organisation to deliver international excellence in structured cabling, network consultancy, design and auditing, data centre design and build, IT infrastructure, and CCTV and audio visual projects.
Bluepoint is dedicated to driving best practice and sustainability and was the first UK installer to complete a sustainable cabling installation in a UK Data Centre.
Media Contact
Kate Everett, Bluepoint Technologies, 01473326907, kate@thewriteimpression.co.uk
SOURCE Bluepoint Technologies