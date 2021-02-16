TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WebsiteClosers.com, the world's largest Technology and Internet Focused Business Brokerage, announces the sale of Rent-A-Coop. Rent-A-Coop is an exciting eCommerce Company that has taken the Chicken Rental & Products Vertical by storm. This Internet Company has several offerings, including the rental of complete Chicken Coops and Live Chickens to families, schools and organizations, as well as a large assortment of chicken and other animal products widely sold across the internet, especially on Amazon.com, where it has become a leader in that consumer products category. The company is based in Maryland and has accelerated during COVID-19 as more and more people begin to harness the idea of Backyard Chickens and a self-sustaining existence.
All products developed by this company are tested at the company's two farms in New Jersey and Maryland, allowing consumers to get the benefit of an array of backyard animal products that have been fully vetted by the actual animals they are intended for. The result of this R&D is an assortment of products that have done exceedingly well in the online marketplaces they serve, with stellar reviews that prove their quality and customer (and animal) acceptance.
Rent-A-Coop was purchased by Surge Private Equity, a Dallas, Texas based PEG that typically seeks majority investments in growing Lower Middle Market organizations with EBITDA between $2M and $8M. Together with its Lending Partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with an exit opportunity, and its investors with strong yields and accessibility through lower investment minimums. Surge operates through an "acquire and partner" philosophy whereby an owner-operator will achieve a liquidity event and retain equity alongside Surge as they work together to continue building the company after closing. This helps achieve consistency and continuity throughout closing and transition, as well as decreasing the risk profile of the acquisition.
Speaking about the acquisition, Mr. Tom Beauchamp with Surge stated, "We want to thank the deal team at Website Closers for facilitating this transaction. We also thank the ownership of Rent-A-Coop for developing a successful brand that has many scale opportunities widely available to it. We are proud to be a part of this amazing brand and look forward to working with the Founders to achieve further scale."
