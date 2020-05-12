NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Webull Financial LLC, an independent, self-directed broker dealer focused on zero-commission trading and in-depth market data, is pleased to announce that the company has been named 'Best Free Stock Trading App' by The Balance, a leading online source for financial advice. The site publishes a list of 'Best Stock Trading Apps' annually, vetting companies that combine low costs with useful features for trading.
This esteemed list of best apps is compiled for its readers' unique needs, and takes into account trading experience and goals. The vetting process is based on categories including app fees, tradable assets, and how both beginner and advance investors can navigate the platform.
The list details Webull's offerings and key features, in addition to a 'What We Like' section that includes pros to choosing the app over competitors.
"We are delighted that The Balance has recognized Webull as a leading player in providing green, experienced, and professional traders with an easy, on-the-go trading option," said Webull's CEO Anthony Denier. "Webull has been able to establish itself as a leader among other stock trading apps by consistently modifying its platform to appeal to the increase in demand for flexibility, low-cost, and mobility in trading."
This announcement comes off the heels of the launch of Webull 6.0, an updated version of the app that introduced new features such as AI-enabled voice commands, a more simplified "big button" user interface and price ladder trading, a streamlined portfolio and redesigned P&L Page, powerful new charting tools, and a new explorer page to help users sort through market data more effectively.
Webull aims to offer an excellent experience to its users through an all-in-one, self-directed investment platform, as well as offering advanced and intelligent investment tools and services. Its multi-platform accessibility is designed for beginner, intermediate and advanced traders, providing users with zero commission trading, free real-time quotes (provided by Nasdaq Last Sale data feed), extended trading hours, 24/7 online help, and much more.
About Webull Financial
Webull Financial LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). The headquarters of Webull Financial LLC is located at 44 Wall Street, New York, NY, USA.