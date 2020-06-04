LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedbush Securities is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert ("Rob") Spawn as Managing Director, Regional Executive. Rob serves the Pacific North Region, which includes our existing retail offices in Northern California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. Rob joins the firm's other Regional Executives, Frank Epinger (Los Angeles) and Frank Story (New York/Tri State), to amplify the firm's growth trajectory through selective additions of advisors, branch offices, and AUM in these geographic areas. Rob is based in the firm's Santa Rosa, California office and reports to Senior Vice President and Head of Private Wealth Management Branch Network, Don Gorsch.
Rob has more than 38 years of experience dedicated to retail wealth management, where he served as a Financial Advisor, Trust Consultant, Sales Manager and Complex Director / Regional Director, with firms including Merrill Lynch, UBS, RBC and JPMorgan, in offices throughout the United States. Rob was also honored as one OnWallStreet's Top 100 Branch Managers of 2017. Just prior to joining Wedbush, Rob founded Stella Consulting, focusing on recruitment, organizational consulting and expert witness services.
"Beyond the personal relationships, what attracted me to Wedbush are its formidable business lines, capabilities, and current expansion efforts within Wealth Management," stated Rob Spawn. "I am proud to be a part of Wedbush and its vision for the future."
Don Gorsch adds, "Rob has spent the better part of the past four decades in service of clients and advisory teams. He is a proven leader and his vast recruiting experience is a complement for our growth initiatives and we are thrilled to have him as part of our Wealth Management field leadership team."
Rob received his B.A. in Business Administration from Saint Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont. He also holds a (California) Life and Health insurance License, he is a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy (CAP), is an ABA Certified Trust Financial Advisor (CTFA), as well as being a FINRA Arbitrator.
About Wedbush Securities
Since our founding in 1955, Wedbush has been a leader in the financial services industry, providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, wealth management, and investment banking services; Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology.