BEIJING, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
"With the Covid-19 pandemic situation in China largely brought under control, we are glad to see the solid recovery of our brand advertising business in the second quarter, with more brands embracing our differentiated social marketing solutions to connect with broader audience on Weibo," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "For performance ad business, we focused on enhancing ad performance and efficiency through upgrade of advertising system and product optimization, aiming to capture higher wallet share in the performance ad market," said Mr. Wang.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues were $387.4 million, a decrease of 10% year-over-year or 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis [1].
- Advertising and marketing revenues were $340.6 million, a decrease of 8% year-over-year.
- Value-added service ("VAS") revenues were $46.8 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year.
- Net income attributable to Weibo was $198.4 million and diluted net income per share was $0.86.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo was $114.5 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.50.
- Monthly active users ("MAUs") were 523 million in June 2020, a net addition of approximately 37 million users on year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented approximately 94% of MAUs.
- Average daily active users ("DAUs") were 229 million in June 2020, a net addition of approximately 18 million users on year-over-year basis.
[1] On a constant currency (non-GAAP) basis, we assume that the exchange rate in the second quarter of 2020 had been the same as it was in the second quarter of 2019, or RMB 6.81=US$1.00.
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
For the second quarter of 2020, Weibo's total net revenues were $387.4 million, a decrease of 10% compared to $431.8 million for the same period last year.
Advertising and marketing revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $340.6 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $370.7 million for the same period last year. Advertising and marketing revenues from key accounts ("KAs") and small & medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") were $304.8 million, a decrease of 12% compared to $346.5 million for the same period last year. The decrease was primarily resulted from the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on advertisers from certain industries, decrease in barter transaction revenues, as well as negative currency translation impact.
VAS revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $46.8 million, a decrease of 23% year-over-year compared to $61.2 million for the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease of live streaming business, and was partially offset by the increase in membership revenues.
Costs and expenses for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $281.2 million, compared to $280.6 million for the same period last year. The slight change of costs and expenses was a result of modest pickup in marketing expenses, higher bad debt provision, and the decrease of cost of revenues primarily due to the exemption and refund of cultural business construction fee during this year. Non-GAAP costs and expenses were $265.5 million, compared to $265.6 million for the same period last year.
Income from operations for the second quarter of 2020 was $106.2 million, compared to $151.3 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations was $121.9 million, compared to $166.2 million for the same period last year.
Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2020 was $132.5 million, compared to a loss of $24.0 million for the same period last year. Non-operating income for the second quarter of 2020 mainly included (i) a $121.0 million net gain from fair value change of investments, which is excluded under non-GAAP measures; and (ii) a $15.1 million net interest and other income.
Income tax expenses were $40.7 million, compared to $26.1 million for the same period last year. The increase was mainly attributable to a deferred tax charges recognized from a fair value change of investment in the second quarter this year.
Net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $198.4 million, compared to $103.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.86, compared to $0.46 for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $114.5 million, compared to $156.4 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.50, compared to $0.68 for the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2020, Weibo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $2.33 billion. For the second quarter of 2020, cash provided by operating activities was $121.7 million, capital expenditures totaled $8.4 million, and depreciation and amortization expenses amounted to $6.9 million.
Other Development
On July 8, 2020, the Company completed the offering of US$750 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes bear annual interest at a rate of 3.375% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on January 8 and July 8 of each year, beginning on January 8, 2021. The Notes will mature on July 8, 2030, unless previously repurchased or redeemed in accordance with their terms prior to maturity.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2020, Weibo estimates its net revenues to decrease by 5% to 7% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo and adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, measures of the Company's financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
The Company's non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests, provision for income tax related to the amortization of intangible assets and fair value change of investments (other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no tax effect), and amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost. Adjusted EBITDA represents non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo, excluding interest income, net, income tax expenses, and depreciation expenses.
The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their financial and operating decision-making, because management believes these measures reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in the following ways: (i) in comparing the Company's current financial results with the Company's past financial results in a consistent manner, and (ii) in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains (losses) and other items (i) that are not expected to result in future cash payments or (ii) that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company's core operating results and business outlook.
Use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures do not include all income and expense items that affect the Company's operations. They may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Accordingly, care should be exercised in understanding how the Company defines its non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the section below titled "Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Results."
About Weibo
Weibo is a leading social media for people to create, share and discover content online. Weibo combines the means of public self-expression in real time with a powerful platform for social interaction, content aggregation and content distribution. Any user can create and post a feed and attach multi-media and long-form content. User relationships on Weibo may be asymmetric; any user can follow any other user and add comments to a feed while reposting. This simple, asymmetric and distributed nature of Weibo allows an original feed to become a live viral conversation stream.
Weibo enables its advertising and marketing customers to promote their brands, products and services to users. Weibo offers a wide range of advertising and marketing solutions to companies of all sizes. The Company generates a substantial majority of its revenues from the sale of advertising and marketing services, including the sale of social display advertisement and promoted marketing offerings. Designed with a "mobile first" philosophy, Weibo displays content in a simple information feed format and offers native advertisement that conform to the information feed on our platform. To support the mobile format, we have developed and continuously refining our social interest graph recommendation engine, which enables our customers to perform people marketing and target audiences based on user demographics, social relationships, interests and behaviors, to achieve greater relevance, engagement and marketing effectiveness.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that relate to, among other things, Weibo's expected financial performance and strategic and operational plans (as described, without limitation, in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release. Weibo may also make forward-looking statements in the Company's periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology, such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "confidence," "estimates" and similar statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Weibo's limited operating history in certain new businesses; failure to grow active user base and the level of user engagement; the uncertain regulatory landscape in China; fluctuations in the Company's quarterly operating results; the Company's reliance on advertising and marketing sales for a majority of its revenues; failure to successfully develop, introduce, drive adoption of or monetize new features and products; failure to compete effectively for advertising and marketing spending; failure to successfully integrate acquired businesses; risks associated with the Company's investments, including equity pick-up and impairment; failure to compete successfully against new entrants and established industry competitors; changes in the macro-economic environment, including the depreciation of the Renminbi; and adverse changes in economic and political policies of the PRC government and its impact on the Chinese economy. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Weibo's annual report on Form 20-Fs and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date hereof, and Weibo assumes no obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Net revenues:
Advertising and marketing
$ 340,584
$ 370,660
$ 275,422
$ 616,006
$ 711,801
Value-added service
46,809
61,176
47,967
94,776
119,212
Net revenues
387,393
431,836
323,389
710,782
831,013
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (1)
63,584
81,972
74,110
137,694
164,789
Sales and marketing (1)
112,118
106,405
99,102
211,220
212,556
Product development(1)
75,961
70,368
74,409
150,370
140,221
General and administrative(1)
29,545
21,825
17,753
47,298
39,112
Total costs and expenses
281,208
280,570
265,374
546,582
556,678
Income from operations
106,185
151,266
58,015
164,200
274,335
Non-operating income (loss):
Impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and
117,379
(41,954)
(2,938)
114,441
(4,157)
Interest and other income, net
15,085
17,999
12,905
27,990
28,780
132,464
(23,955)
9,967
142,431
24,623
Income before income tax expenses
238,649
127,311
67,982
306,631
298,958
Income tax expenses
(40,744)
(26,073)
(15,883)
(56,627)
(47,146)
Net income
197,905
101,238
52,099
250,004
251,812
Less: Net loss attributable to
(511)
(1,758)
(9)
(520)
(1,626)
Net income attributable to Weibo
$ 198,416
$ 102,996
$ 52,108
$ 250,524
$ 253,438
Basic net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 0.88
$ 0.46
$ 0.23
$ 1.11
$ 1.13
Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 0.86
$ 0.46
$ 0.23
$ 1.10
$ 1.12
Shares used in computing basic
net income per share attributable to Weibo
226,678
225,262
226,392
226,535
225,094
Shares used in computing diluted
net income per share attributable to Weibo
233,983
226,277
227,029
227,129
226,210
(1) Stock-based compensation in each category:
Cost of revenues
$ 1,155
$ 1,118
$ 1,347
$ 2,502
$ 2,230
Sales and marketing
2,047
2,129
2,216
4,263
4,168
Product development
7,543
6,618
6,909
14,452
12,676
General and administrative
4,149
4,269
4,822
8,971
7,955
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,472,251
$ 1,452,985
Short-term investments
857,677
951,235
Accounts receivable, net
387,046
422,225
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
523,077
424,905
Amount due from SINA(1)
410,762
384,828
Current assets subtotal
3,650,813
3,636,178
Property and equipment, net
54,011
46,729
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
44,202
46,513
Long-term investments
1,235,475
1,027,459
Other assets
32,184
47,307
Total assets
$ 5,016,685
$ 4,804,186
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 107,394
$ 126,247
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
409,100
465,580
Deferred revenues
157,637
108,783
Income tax payable
76,161
100,245
Current liabilities subtotal
750,292
800,855
Long-term liabilities:
Convertible debt
890,337
888,266
Senior notes
794,653
793,985
Other long-term liabilities
49,165
39,261
Total liabilities
2,484,447
2,522,367
Shareholders' equity:
Weibo shareholders' equity
2,533,236
2,283,267
Non-controlling interests
(998)
(1,448)
Total shareholders' equity
2,532,238
2,281,819
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 5,016,685
$ 4,804,186
(1) Included short-term loans to and interest receivable from SINA of $268.4 million as of June 30, 2020 and
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2020
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Advertising and marketing
$ 340,584
$ 340,584
$ 370,660
$ 370,660
$ 275,422
$ 275,422
Value-added service
46,809
46,809
61,176
61,176
47,967
47,967
Net revenues
$ 387,393
$ 387,393
$ 431,836
$ 431,836
$ 323,389
$ 323,389
(14,894)
(a)
(14,134)
(a)
(15,294)
(a)
(816)
(b)
(849)
(b)
(828)
(b)
Total costs and expenses
$ 281,208
$ (15,710)
$ 265,498
$ 280,570
$ (14,983)
$ 265,587
$ 265,374
$ (16,122)
$ 249,252
14,894
(a)
14,134
(a)
15,294
(a)
816
(b)
849
(b)
828
(b)
Income from operations
$ 106,185
$ 15,710
$ 121,895
$ 151,266
$ 14,983
$ 166,249
$ 58,015
$ 16,122
$ 74,137
14,894
(a)
14,134
(a)
15,294
(a)
816
(b)
849
(b)
828
(b)
(117,379)
(c)
41,954
(c)
2,938
(c)
3,389
(d)
(2,820)
(d)
(5,285)
(d)
112
(e)
(1,588)
(e)
3
(e)
12,882
(f)
(127)
(f)
172
(f)
1,369
(g)
1,037
(g)
1,369
(g)
Net income attributable to Weibo
$ 198,416
$ (83,917)
$ 114,499
$ 102,996
$ 53,439
$ 156,435
$ 52,108
$ 15,319
$ 67,427
Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 0.86
*
$ 0.50
*
$ 0.46
$ 0.68
*
$ 0.23
$ 0.30
Shares used in computing diluted
net income per share attributable to Weibo
233,983
233,983
226,277
6,754
(h)
233,031
227,029
227,029
Adjusted EBITDA:
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo
$ 114,499
$ 156,435
$ 67,427
Interest income,net
(12,635)
(15,648)
(13,349)
Income tax expenses
27,862
26,200
15,711
Depreciation expenses
6,074
5,891
5,974
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 135,800
$ 172,878
$ 75,763
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Six months ended
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2019
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Actual
Adjustments
Results
Advertising and marketing
$ 616,006
$ 616,006
$ 711,801
$ 711,801
Value-added service
94,776
94,776
119,212
119,212
Net revenues
$ 710,782
$ 710,782
$ 831,013
$ 831,013
(30,188)
(a)
(27,029)
(a)
(1,644)
(b)
(1,709)
(b)
Total costs and expenses
$ 546,582
$ (31,832)
$ 514,750
$ 556,678
$ (28,738)
$ 527,940
30,188
(a)
27,029
(a)
1,644
(b)
1,709
(b)
Income from operations
$ 164,200
$ 31,832
$ 196,032
$ 274,335
$ 28,738
$ 303,073
30,188
(a)
27,029
(a)
1,644
(b)
1,709
(b)
(114,441)
(c)
4,157
(c)
(1,896)
(d)
(1,571)
(d)
115
(e)
(1,633)
(e)
13,054
(f)
(253)
(f)
2,738
(g)
2,072
(g)
Net income attributable to Weibo
$ 250,524
$ (68,598)
$ 181,926
$ 253,438
$ 31,510
$ 284,948
Diluted net income per share attributable to Weibo
$ 1.10
$ 0.80
$ 1.12
$ 1.25
*
Shares used in computing diluted
net income per share attributable to Weibo
227,129
227,129
226,210
6,753
(h)
232,963
Adjusted EBITDA:
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Weibo
$ 181,926
$ 284,948
Interest income, net
(25,984)
(29,856)
Income tax expenses
43,573
47,399
Depreciation expenses
12,048
11,196
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 211,563
$ 313,687
(a) To exclude stock-based compensation.
(b) To exclude amortization of intangible assets.
(c) To exclude net results of impairment on, gain/loss on sale of and fair value change of investments.
(d) To exclude the non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments.
(e) To exclude non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items for the income/loss attributable to non-controlling interests.
(f) To exclude the provision for income tax related to item (b) and (c). Other non-GAAP to GAAP reconciling items have no income tax effect.
The Company considered the tax implication arising from the reconciliation items and part of these items recorded in entities in tax free jurisdictions were without relevant tax implications.
For impairment on investments, valuation allowances were made for those differences the Company does not expect they can be realized in the foreseeable future.
(g) To exclude the amortization of convertible debt and senior notes issuance cost.
(h) To adjust the number of shares for dilution resulted from convertible debt which were anti-dilutive under GAAP measures.
* Net income attributable to Weibo is adjusted for interest expense of convertible debt for calculating diluted EPS.
WEIBO CORPORATION
UNAUDITED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2020
2019
Net revenues
Advertising and marketing
Key accounts and small & medium-sized enterprises
$ 304,838
$ 346,541
$ 247,855
$ 552,693
$ 671,047
Alibaba
35,746
24,119
27,567
63,313
40,754
Subtotal
340,584
370,660
275,422
616,006
711,801
Value-added service
46,809
61,176
47,967
94,776
119,212
$ 387,393
$ 431,836
$ 323,389
$ 710,782
$ 831,013