SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Apr. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Weld North Education (WNE), a leading provider of PreK-12 digital curriculum solutions, today announced that several of its flagship brands—Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, creator of digital supplemental curriculum solutions for literacy, language and mathematics; and LearnZillion, which makes high-quality, digital-first core curriculum accessible for teachers and students—have been recognized by the EdTech Digest Awards and the Tech & Learning Remote Learning Awards.
WNE offers a full suite of brands, curricula and platforms that are research-backed and designed to ignite learning breakthroughs by engaging students and empowering educators, as well as families, towards a more positive learning experience.
"We are honored to be recognized for these prestigious awards," said Sari Factor, Chief Strategy Officer at Weld North Education. "Our talented development teams strive to deliver effective solutions to meet the needs of diverse learners. Edgenuity, Imagine Learning and LearnZillion are among our brands that provide high-quality, digital-first curriculum to empower educators—whether teachers or parents—to spark breakthroughs in every student's unique learning journey."
Edgenuity MyPath, Imagine Reading, and LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics were winners of the EdTech Awards—the largest and most competitive recognition program in all of education technology. Edgenuity MyPath was presented with the Personalized Learning Solution Award, Imagine Reading received the Literacy/Reading Solution Award and LearnZillion Illustrative Mathematics was awarded the Math Solution Award.
Additionally, Imagine Learning products, Imagine Math and Imagine Language & Literacy, were both recognized with the Tech & Learning Remote Learning Award in the Primary Grades (K-6) category. The winners were chosen by a judging panel of Tech & Learning advisors who deemed the solutions as standouts for helping students, parents and teachers succeed in the new learning environments amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This award was open to any products that helped to support effective teaching and learning practices throughout the pandemic.
Edgenuity programs—including MyPath, Courseware, the LMS, the Purpose Prep SEL curriculum and more—were also named finalists in over 10 categories, such as Language Arts Solution for MyPath, as well as Curriculum and Instruction Solution for Courseware. Imagine Learning was also named a finalist in several categories, including Games for Learning/Simulation Solution: Imagine Math Facts and Personalized Learning Solution: Imagine Math.
About Weld North Education
Weld North Education (WNE) is a K–12 digital learning company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology that drive student growth. WNE serves over 10 million students and partners with over 7,000 school districts nationwide. WNE's flagship brands include Edgenuity, provider of online courseware and intervention solutions; Imagine Learning, provider of digital supplemental curriculum in literacy, language, and mathematics; and LearnZillion and StudySync, providers of high-quality, digital-first core curriculum. Read more about Weld North Education at http://www.weldnorthed.com.
