NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAI data scientists Daniel Satchkov and Sergei Polevikov will present their most recent research entitled "Reading 25 Million Studies in Seconds: Implications for Fighting COVID-19 and Managing a Portfolio" at a free webinar on August 25, 2020. The webinar will take place from 12pm to 1pm EST, and is jointly organized by the Society of Quantitative Analysts (SQA) and WellAI. Discussion will be partly based on a study "Artificial Intelligence-powered search tools and resources in the fight against COVID-19" published in the Journal of the International Federation of Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine in June 2020, and is currently available through the PubMed database of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Sergei Polevikov, CEO of WellAI and a board director at SQA, explained: "We wanted to share our unique experience as we believe our work is relevant to both medical researchers and finance professionals. WellAI data scientists had built a free COVID-19 analytical tool for medical researchers around the world in early April 2020, to help fight the pandemic. As some of us had also had previous experience as data scientists in the finance industry, we found some interesting similarities and differences in a way one applies machine learning algorithms in healthcare versus applying those in finance. What better place to share this knowledge than the SQA – one of the most recognized organization in the United States among the quantitative investment professionals?"
"We are thrilled to host this webinar," says Lilian Quah, CFA, the President of the SQA. "We are grateful to Daniel, Sergei, and their team at WellAI for their contributions to the global fight against COVID-19. When they approached us about a seminar contrasting the application of machine learning techniques to two different fields – healthcare and finance – we were immediately intrigued. The SQA has a long history of featuring exploratory topics outside of those directly related to quantitative investing. We have always believed in the power of learning from other domains."
Natural language processing (NLP) models, or neural network models of language, can be used to significantly improve analytics in various fields, including healthcare and finance. WellAI team has trained language neural networks on the large sets of medical studies, such as 25 million+ articles available on PubMed, or almost 200,000 articles on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) available through the CORD-19 dataset. WellAI COVID-19 model available at https://wellai.health/covid/ allows researchers to quickly elucidate relationships between thousands of concepts from millions of studies without having to fit any closed form statistical models or distributions. Neural networks of language give us two things that we are missing in finance: virtually unlimited amount of data and mathematical model that reflects the complexity of joint distributions. They contain everything we need in order to estimate relationships between concepts or variables.
About WellAI
WellAI, LLC is a health and technology company dedicated to changing the way companies and individuals think about healthcare by empowering people in pursuit of wellness through the use of AI models and blockchain databases. WellAI helps improve employer group benefits, reduce health insurance costs for businesses and employees, and create healthier teams. WellAI has developed a digital health assistant, akin to Amazon's Alexa, but for health. WellAI apps are able to accept medical findings, ask follow-up questions, and suggest evidence-based paths for improving health outcomes. While WellAI personal health applications are not meant to replace doctors, they can serve as an additional resource for those who want to understand and improve their health using evidence-based science. For more information, call 307-278-1819 or visit https://wellai.health.
About Society of Quantitative Analysts (SQA)
The Society of Quantitative Analysts (SQA) ( https://www.sqa-us.org/ )is a not-for-profit organization founded in December 1965 that focuses on education and communication to support members of the quantitative investment practitioner community. The principal mission of the SQA is to encourage the dissemination and discussion of leading-edge ideas and innovations related to the work of the quantitatively-oriented investment professional, including analytical techniques and technologies for investment research and management. Contact e-mail: admin@sqa-us.org. Contact phone: 518-694-3157.