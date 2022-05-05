Annual Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, has been selected as winner of the "Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.
The MedTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the innovation of the Welldoc digital health platform, a comprehensive chronic care platform that provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension and heart failure, with integrated behavioral health support. It combines first-in-class clinical, tech, and advanced AI, and is backed by evidence, patents, and regulatory expertise.
Welldoc's flagship product, the digital health platform, BlueStar®*, is an FDA-cleared digital health solution that guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team.
The platform includes an AI-driven digital coaching app that offers personalized, actionable guidance throughout an individual's chronic care journey. Welldoc's advanced AI is the critical engine behind the analytics, insights, and shared decision-making between patients and care teams. Additionally, reporting and workflow integration within the Welldoc Digital Health Platform enables care teams to easily access data insights that inform clinical interventions and decisions. Meanwhile, a Management Portal also provides care management with enhanced population-level health data and analysis.
"At Welldoc, we believe that partnership is the pathway to better management of chronic conditions. That's why we collaborate directly with health plans, health systems, and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health, and reducing costs," said Kevin McRaith, President and CEO of Welldoc. "In addition to cost savings, our extensive research has also shown that the power of preventative care through connected solutions, can lead to real world results - including a 1.2 to 2.0 point mean A1C reduction in individuals living with type 2 diabetes.¹ ² Together, we are building more comprehensive chronic care programs, focused on prevention, self-management, connected care, and total health."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Telehealth, Clinical Administration, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Virtual Care, Medical Devices, Medical Data, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,900 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"When individuals can access the insights they need to manage their chronic conditions - such as diabetes - with the push of a button, they can lead healthier, more independent lives," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Welldoc is a pioneering innovator in delivering 'breakthrough' connected healthcare solutions to provide these insights. Welldoc has the experience, advanced technology, and clinical knowledge to create a new model for chronic care that better connects individuals with their care teams. Congratulations on winning 'Best Overall Connected Healthcare Solution.'"
*Welldoc Diabetes Rx/OTC is an FDA-cleared medical device ("BlueStar"), intended for use by healthcare providers and their adult patients with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. For full labeling information, visit http://www.welldoc.com. The other Welldoc products are non-FDA-cleared and intended to promote general wellness and education/self-management of various chronic disease states.
¹Tang PY, Duni J, Peeples MM, et al. Complementarity of digital health and peer support: "This Is What's Coming." Front Clin Diabetes Health. 2021;2. doi:10.3389/fcdhc.2021.646963
²Quinn CC, Sareh PL, Shardell ML, Terrin ML, Barr EA, Gruber-Baldini AL. Mobile Diabetes Intervention for Glycemic Control. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. 2014;8(2):362-370. doi:10.1177/1932296813514503
####
About Welldoc
Welldoc®, a digital health leader revolutionizing chronic care, is integrating personalized, real-time and actionable insights into the daily lives of individuals living with chronic conditions, enabling improved health and outcomes. Welldoc's comprehensive chronic care platform provides multi-condition support across diabetes, hypertension, heart failure and behavioral health. Welldoc's flagship product, BlueStar®, an FDA-cleared digital health solution, guides individuals through the complicated journey of living with diabetes by enabling them to self-manage their care while enhancing connections to their healthcare team. Welldoc partners with health plans, health systems and employers with the goal of extending care, improving health and reducing costs. For more information, visit welldoc.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.
