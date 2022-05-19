WellDyne is pleased to announce the refinancing of all of its existing loans.
LAKELAND, Fla., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WellDyne is pleased to announce the refinancing of all of its existing loans. WellDyne incurred no additional indebtedness as a result of the refinancing above the refinanced amount, other than amounts covering certain interest, fees and expenses. The refinancing has meaningfully improved WellDyne's debt maturity profile and has expanded its ability to invest in future growth.
"WellDyne has an eye to the future," says Steve Saft, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. "With refinancing of our loans now complete, we are focused on making key investments and enhancing the services we provide to ensure WellDyne remains the leading middle-market PBM." Continued investments in areas such as patient engagement technology, pharmacy automation and client service tools all drive competitive differentiation and enable WellDyne to deliver the service experience that healthcare payers are seeking.
"Efficient, scalable growth requires strategic investment across core areas of the business," says David Skomo, Chief Operating Officer. "WellDyne recently installed the latest generation of pharmacy robotics and automation, doubling our capacity and allowing us to fill more than 15 million scripts per year. This level of investment serves as the platform for exponential growth." In addition to growing its base of PBM clients, WellDyne has expanded its operating model to serve as the preferred pharmacy partner for a wide variety of healthcare organizations with the launch of HealthDyne earlier this year.
HealthDyne, a pharmacy outsourcing company, serves telehealth, lifestyle brands, pharma and healthcare providers with customized medication delivery and wraparound pharmacy services. Investments in API connectivity, digital engagement tools and pharmacy automation enable the flexible pharmacy models the company offers and configures to meet the unique business needs of their diverse clients.
"It's a time of change and opportunity in healthcare," adds Steve. "We're excited about the runway we have to help create positive change and enable a better patient experience and lower the costs of pharmaceuticals for our customers."
