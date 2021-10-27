TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Spirit Gypsy, a women-owned and operated lifestyle and wellness brand offering high vibrational crystals and spiritual decor. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2018, Spirit Gypsy offers a wide variety of quality crystals at affordable and accessible pricing. Founder Erin Amantea has had a lifelong fascination with rocks, stones, and crystals. She initially began Spirit Gypsy as a side business while working full-time to support her family as a single mom. She has since grown the e-commerce side of the business and is opening the company's first retail store location. The investment from Clear Angel allows her to hire team members to manage the online store, while she launches the first brick-and-mortar retail location.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who would benefit from raising an angel round or joining exclusive accelerators, but don't have the network to do so. In the short time since February 2021, the program has already funded over 350 companies.
"Spirit Gypsy is serving a rapidly-growing market interested in new age lifestyle trends like crystals and spirituality," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "This latest ClearAngel funding reflects ClearAngel's efforts to support founders who are paving a way in exciting markets but who don't have access to traditional investment capital."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Spirit Gypsy will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"Without ClearAngel I wouldn't have been able to afford to continue to grow my e-commerce, while also putting down roots with a physical store location, '' said Erin Amantea, CEO of Spirit Gypsy. "I don't have a background in commerce or business, so it has been a steep learning curve. The guidance ClearAngel gives me access to will help me avoid costly lessons."
To learn more about Spirit Gypsy and experience its high-vibrational crystals for yourself, visit spiritgypsy.ca.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies. There are limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace, and stealth companies. To learn more, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights, and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit clear.co and @getClearco.
Media Contact
Krista Tietjen, Clearco, 610-213-2824, krista.tietjen@clear.co
SOURCE Clearco