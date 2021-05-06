LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, today announced that WellSky, a global health and community care technology company, has been selected as winner of the "Best Predictive Analytics Solution" award in the fifth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program, recognizing the WellSky Value-Based Insights (VBI) solution.
The WellSky Value-Based Insights solution harnesses analytics technology that powers strategic marketing for post-acute care providers with insights that connect outcomes and market opportunity to drive long-term growth. By enabling organizations to track real-time performance-based care agreements, as well as clinical and operational performance by payer and referral source, WellSky is further equipping users to market and manage risk-based contracts.
"WellSky addresses a critical need in creating efficiency in healthcare marketing, empowering providers with unparalleled visibility into opportunity and performance for users," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "For the second year in a row, WellSky has excelled when it comes to predictive analytics and we're pleased to recognize them, once again, for 'Best Predictive Analytics Solution' in our annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program."
The WellSky team remains dedicated to providing best-in-class solutions to clients across the continuum of care to support the critical work of care providers — and the WellSky Value-Based Insights solution is part that ongoing commitment. The innovative technology provides up-to-the-moment data analytics to notify users about critical changes, allowing organizations to prioritize care interventions and improvements with their teams.
"Currently, care providers of all types and disciplines are confronting dramatic change and looking for a partner who can help them solve challenges and thrive in value-based care – WellSky is honored to be that partner," said Bill Miller, CEO of WellSky. "We're extremely proud to accept this recognition for the second year in a row from MedTech Breakthrough, and our team remains committed to the long-term success of our clients."
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.
