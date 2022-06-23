Wellspring Digital Deepens Relationship with Semrush to Better Serve Its Clients
FREDERICK, Md., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marketing is all about creating bonds — with clients, with their audiences, and with the greatest minds in the industry. Today, Wellspring Digital is proud to announce that it has become a Semrush Agency Partner.
Semrush (NYSE: SEMR) is a leading online digital marketing platform recently listed on the US Stock Exchange. It provides numerous SEO, PPC, and content marketing tools that form the backbone of digital strategy and execution for marketing teams.
To become eligible for this partnership, Wellspring Digital marketers had to pass several industry-leading certifications and confirm their deep knowledge of Semrush tools and their applicability to client situations.
"The partnership with Semrush will allow us to provide even more value to our customers," says Wellspring Digital CEO Karl Hindle. "When a team of seasoned marketing experts like ours has sufficient tools to do the job, there is no limit to what they can achieve."
Recent client wins for Wellspring Digital include Brightworks Group, Lincoln Healthcare, Omeza, and Modev.
The move to becoming a Semrush Agency Partner was a logical next step for the emerging digital marketing agency due to the recent hiring of Alex Tsygankov, the former lead on the Semrush blog. Tsygankov joins Wellspring Digital as Director of Content & Social Media.
About Wellspring Digital
Wellspring Digital is a full-service digital marketing firm with locations in Frederick, MD, Austin, TX, and Naples, FL. We specialize in digital marketing strategy and execution offing a virtual CMO and Digital Marketing Team whose core strengths include marketing automation, SEO, paid search, content and social media marketing, email marketing, and website design & development with a managed hosting platform through SailFish Systems.
Media Contact
Jon-Mikel Bailey, Wellspring Digital, 301.304.9349, jon@wellspringdigital.com
SOURCE Wellspring Digital