LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Media lifestyle brand WE'RE NOT KIDS ANYMORE (WNKA) founded by Actor Kofi Siriboe and Entrepreneur Julian Lane, launches their Genesis Collection, a premium line and initial phase to its merchandise store on Black Friday, November 26th, 2021.
Since launching the company in March 2021, WE'RE NOT KIDS ANYMORE has been building a community for people who are Definitely Not Adults™, powered by an interactive Timeline, a portal to the past and a preface to the future—it's an interactive web experience featuring a curated selection of 2500+ events from the past two decades (2000–2020) of shared cultural experiences.
WNKA is re-connecting its audience with the memories that have molded a generation's identity. "It's a safe space to educate ourselves, re-educate ourselves, and reconnect the pieces of ourselves that were a bit more naïve and genuine," Siriboe told Forbes in March.
This expansion into merchandise marks a milestone for the Black-owned brand as The Genesis Collection introduces two vibrant Mauve and Green WNKA staples, designed to reflect the contrast of our youth—as well as the classic black "Forbes" hoodie, as a nod to their feature earlier this year. The new collection will be available to the public at 12pm EST on Black Friday.
