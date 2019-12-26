WESCO International, Inc. Improves Proposal to Acquire Anixter to $93.50 Per Share in Cash and Stock

Combination Would Create a Premier Electrical and Data Communications Distribution Company Combined 2019E Pro Forma Sales of $17B and EBITDA of $900M Delivers Greater Scale and Capabilities Combined Platform Provides Significant Additional Growth and Cross Selling Opportunities Combination Expected to Generate Greater than $200 Million of Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Delivers Strong Combined Cash Flows, Enhanced Margins and Immediate Meaningful EPS Accretion