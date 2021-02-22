COON RAPIDS, Minn., Febr. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WESS, a GardaWorld company and nationwide provider of event staffing and security services, today announced its rebrand to BEST Crowd Management.
BEST Crowd Management will carry the longstanding expertise and demonstrated success of WESS, providing guest services, gate management, perimeter protection, security response and field intrusion teams, access control, parking management, and executive protection and consulting services.
Who is BEST?
- Decades of experience providing world-class security solutions for crowd management solutions.
- Current partners include the country's largest stadiums, professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers for corporate events.
- Present in more than 27 markets and a growing footprint that reaches from California to Las Vegas, Florida and New York.
"The decision to rebrand follows from decades of experience and demonstrated success in providing the BEST for our clients. It's time we updated our branding to reflect our standing," said Jeff Spoerndle, Vice President of BEST Crowd Management.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, BEST Crowd Management has demonstrated its leadership, flexibility and adaptability, introducing services including temperature screenings, social distancing supervision, capacity monitoring and vaccination checks.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has brought crowd management to the forefront," said Spoerndle. "Event staffing and security is no longer just about ticketing or physical security—it's about securing staff and guests from an invisible health threat. As a result, sports venues, corporate events, and even non-traditional event venues and organizations require a partner that brings highly-cultivated expertise with adaptable skill sets and services."
"We're proud to announce the rebranding of WESS to BEST Crowd Management Services," said Prentice Robertson, Chief Operating Officer, Security Services, U.S. at GardaWorld. "BEST represents the very core of the GardaWorld family, bringing energy, innovation and world-class expertise and resources to deliver highly customized security solutions."
To learn more about BEST Crowd Management and its services, visit https://best.garda.com/.
About BEST Crowd Management
BEST Crowd Management offers decades of experience providing world-class security solutions and staffing for crowd management solutions with partners including some of North America's largest stadiums professional sports teams, college sports teams, major concert venues, and convention centers. With headquarters in Minneapolis, MN and in Montreal, Canada, BEST Crowd Management is part of GardaWorld Security Services, the largest privately held integrated security services company in the world.
About GardaWorld
GardaWorld is the largest privately owned integrated security, cash solutions and risk management company in the world, with an emphasis on integrity, vigilance, trust and respect. With a strong presence in North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regions servicing more than 35,000 clients, GardaWorld and its brands are uniquely positioned and resourced to support security needs, whether they are local, regional or international. The company's brands include GardaWorld Security Services, GardaWorld Cash Services, BEST Crowd Management, ECAMSECURE and Crisis24. For more information, visit https://www.garda.com/.
