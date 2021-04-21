West Babylon, NY, Apr. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The West Babylon Union Free School District announced it has joined BidNet Direct's Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities on the system. The Empire State Purchasing Group connects participating agencies from across New York to a large vendor pool and streamlines the bid and vendor management process. BidNet's Empire State Purchasing Group provides notifications to registered vendors of new relevant solicitations, as well as any addenda and award information from participating agencies across New York, and can be accessed at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york.
The West Babylon Union Free School District joined the purchasing group in March, and will utilize the system to publish and distribute upcoming bid opportunities. The Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location that manages sourcing information and activities and provides local government agencies throughout New York the tools needed to minimize costs and save time throughout the purchasing process.
"We are always looking to increase our vendor pool and competition," says Michele Psarakis, Assistant Superintendent for Finance & Operations for the School District. We hope the Empire State Purchasing Group will help us extend the reach of our solicitations, and it can help our vendors find more local opportunities, and allow electronic responses", she continued.
Registered vendors can access all open bids, related documents and files, additional addenda and award information. In addition, the Empire State Purchasing Group offers a value-added service to notify vendors of new bids targeted to their industry, all addenda and advance notification of expiring term contracts. Registered vendors have access to not only the West Babylon Union Free School District bid opportunities, but all participating agency bids.
Vendors may register on the Empire State Purchasing Group at: http://www.bidnetdirect.com/new-york. BidNet's vendor support team is available to answer any questions regarding the registration process or the bid system at 800-835-4603 option 2.
Other local government agencies in New York looking to switch from a manual bid process, please contact the Empire State Purchasing Group for a demonstration of the no-cost sourcing solution.
About the West Babylon Union Free School District:
West Babylon Union Free School District is a highly rated, public school district located in Long Island, New York. The School District of West Babylon extends from the Great South Bay on the south to just beyond the Southern State Parkway on the north. There are five elementary schools in the district, as well as one junior high school and one high school. Approximately 3700 students are in attendance in the district's seven schools.
About BidNet Direct:
BidNet Direct, powered by mdf commerce, is a sourcing solution of regional purchasing groups available at no cost to local government agencies throughout the country. BidNet Direct runs regional purchasing groups, including the Empire State Purchasing Group, across all 50 states that are used by over 1,500 local governments. To learn more and have your government agency gain better transparency and efficiency in purchasing, please visit https://www.bidnetdirect.com/buyers
