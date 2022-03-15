WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exclusive Charter Service is now accepting Crypto! ECS is an Aircraft Charter Broker committed to providing private aviation solutions that empower clients to complete their mission. Corporate, pleasure, or a little bit of both, ECS has the perfect private jet charter to get you to your destination in style and comfort.
We provide our clients with an exceptional private aviation experience with a focus that centers on comfort, efficiency, performance, reliability, safety, and service. The security of our clients is extremely important. We are a leader in the private aviation industry with safety standards that ensure our passengers step foot on only the safest aircraft available for charter.
"Crypto is a technological tour de force and will revolutionize the charter business industry" said Jason Johnson, ECS President and CEO. "Accepting crypto gives us the edge to instantaneous make transactions with more ease, to satisfy the demand for young new wealth. With overall demand being so high in the private jet industry, with crypto payments being faster it allows us to secure aircraft quicker with better opportunities of not losing availability or options for clients."
Whether reserving flight plans or safely delivering clients to their destination, we aim to please. Clients notice the difference the first time they charter a plane with ECS.
