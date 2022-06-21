Combined company will offer clients additional experience and expertise across a broad range of research and technical assistance services
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westat and Insight Policy Research (Insight) are pleased to announce that they have finalized arrangements for Westat's acquisition of Insight, effective June 15, 2022.
During a transition period of 18 to 24 months, Insight will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Westat and branded as "Westat Insight." Following this transition period, plans are to fully integrate the Insight organization into Westat.
The combined experience of Westat and Westat Insight will offer clients expertise in health, education, and social policy as well as deep methodological skills in survey research, evaluation, data collection and analysis, and technical assistance.
Westat President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Royal said, "Westat and Insight share a commitment to quality, a desire to use evidence to support sound policy, and a passion for solving complex problems with innovative solutions. We expect our union to enhance our ability to provide more cost-effective, best-in-class service that meets our clients' needs and ultimately improves lives through research."
"Our organizations have been trusted partners for 10 years, and have a similar culture of excellence, innovation, and client service. There is a tremendous amount of mutual respect between our teams," said Anne Peterson, co-founder of Insight and now Chief Executive Officer of Westat Insight. "As Insight grows beyond our small business roots, I am confident that the entrepreneurial spirit that has defined us will be welcomed and encouraged at Westat."
Bryan Johnson, co-founder of Insight and now Chief Operating Officer of Westat Insight, added, "We are excited to join the Westat family and extend our longstanding work improving the lives of people in historically underserved and economically disadvantaged populations. We look forward to offering our clients an even broader range of capabilities and services."
About Westat (http://www.westat.com)
Westat is an eminent leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Rooted in rigorous statistical and data science methods with an unflagging dedication to improving lives through research—we approach each project with investigative curiosity, data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology. These attributes, unchanged since our establishment in 1963, combined with our innovative thinking, transparency, and adaptability, are why clients find exceptional value in our work.
About Westat Insight (http://www.westatinsight.com)
Insight (Westat Insight) has been one of the most trusted social policy research organizations for more than 20 years. Westat Insight's mission is to improve the lives of historically marginalized individuals who face disparities in access to quality health care, nutritious food, education, and employment. Westat Insight provides expertise in quantitative and qualitative research, program evaluation, data science, technical assistance and training, and policy support. Its award-winning services are provided to Federal agencies, states, foundations, and private sector clients.
