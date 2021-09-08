DANBURY, Conn., Sep. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westchester Publishing Services is pleased to announce that it has received accreditation as a Benetech Global Certified Accessible™ (GCA) vendor. Benetech, a nonprofit that empowers communities with software for social good, issues this accreditation to those companies who produce ePubs that meet a full range of accessibility features required to support the needs of all readers, including those with disabilities and learning differences.
Benetech's GCA vendor certification program is the first ever, third-party ePub certification program to verify e-book accessibility. All approved ePub conversion vendors have demonstrated success consistently producing files in accordance with Benetech's GCA certification standard, meeting the EPUB Accessibility 1.0 Conformance and Discovery specification and exceeding a publishing standard level of WCAG 2.0 AA. Benetech recommends these vendors as experts in producing fully accessible EPUBs.
"Obtaining Benetech accreditation is a significant achievement that demonstrates Westchester Publishing Services' ongoing commitment to our clients," stated Tyler M. Carey, Chief Revenue Officer. "We are honored to work with more than 300 publishers on over 10,000 publications annually and during the last eighteen months, we have seen a substantial increase in the number of publishers who are updating their older backlist content to align with current ePub specifications. Accreditation from Benetech provides publishers with the assurance that Westchester Publishing Services has the capabilities required to support the needs of all of their customers."
"All digital content can - and should - be born accessible," said Brad Turner, Vice President and General Manager of Global Education and Literacy at Benetech. "As a recipient of the first and only global third-party accessibility certification, Westchester Publishing Services can be trusted by publishers and content creators to ensure that their content is fully accessible."
About Westchester Publishing Services:
Founded in 1969, Westchester Publishing Services is the only US employee-owned company concentrating in editorial, composition, design, and digital conversion services. Westchester Publishing Services has been a trusted partner to the US publishing industry for decades with clients including Macmillan, Harvard University Press, W.W. Norton, The MIT Press, Bloomsbury, and UCL Press. In 2014, Westchester Publishing Services became a 100% employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). In 2017, Westchester Publishing Services launched a new division, Westchester Education Services, based in Dayton, Ohio, to serve the needs of educational publishers. In 2018, Westchester Publishing Services launched Westchester Publishing Services UK, based in Stratford upon Avon, to provide added services for publishers in the UK, and Europe.
For information about our expanded offerings, please contact: Nicole Tomassi, Marketing and Conference Manager, Westchester Publishing Services, at: 203-658-7135 or Nicole.Tomassi@westchesterpubsvcs.com. Further information is also available at: http://www.westchesterpublishingservices.com.
About Benetech:
Benetech is a nonprofit dedicated to reducing social and economic inequity in partnership with the communities that we serve through software for social good. Benetech's initiatives are transforming how students, jobseekers, and older adults across the globe read, learn, and work. Benetech believes that access to information is a human right, and no person should encounter barriers to education, literacy, or employment due to differences or disability. Visit http://www.benetech.org
