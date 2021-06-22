OXNARD, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dynamics Communities Community Summit is the ultimate Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform learning and networking event of the year. This year's event will be held at the George R Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas starting October 12th and running through October 14th. Western Computer will be exhibiting in booth 1100 and will have experienced consultants in attendance to answer questions, demo solutions, and meet with customers.
"As in-person events return, we are excited to sponsor the Community Summit to meet our Dynamics and Power Platform users face-to-face," stated Katherine Turner-Lawrence, VP of Sales & Marketing. "We will have several resources in attendance to answer questions and help users improve use of their Microsoft applications."
For more information or to register for Community Summit 2021, please visit https://www.summitna.com/ and use code Western10 to save 10%.
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing cloud ERP, CRM, supply chain management, and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at https://bit.ly/westerncomputer or call (805) 581-5020.
