OXNARD, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 365HomeBuilder by Western Computer is the fully integrated ERP solution powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 and optimized for the home building industry. Instead of tracking jobs through complicated and clunky spreadsheets, 365HomeBuilder empowers users with full visibility into job performance and budgets in real time, eliminating the risk of surprise delays and costs.
365HomeBuilders allows home builders to drive maximum efficiency and profitability in one solution from pre-construction planning through completion including multi-entity accounting and reporting, integrated closing statements, vendor insurance tracking, seamless Microsoft Office integration, built-in MICR checks, and more.
Home builders are invited to see 365HomeBuilder in action in an upcoming webinar on Thursday, February 18th at 11 am PT/2 pm ET. Learn how 365HomeBuilder can simplify financials while improving budgeting and forecasting. Readers are encouraged to register at http://bit.ly/365HomeBuilderPart1.
"We are proud to deliver an ERP solution designed for home builders," says Katherine Turner-Lawrence, Western Computer's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "We have seen far too many growing home builders relying on complicated and manual spreadsheets and systems to track job-related costs, changes and progress. This turns otherwise simple tasks into time-consuming projects. 365HomeBuilder was designed to remove the manual, tedious processes for home builders to help automate and simplify their business operations. Not only does this save a significant amount of time for home builders, it also reduces human errors to help ensure profit margins are being met."
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management, and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at http://bit.ly/westerncomputer or call (805) 581-5020.
