OXNARD, Calif., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With social distancing and safety precautions surrounding COVID-19 in place, BWX and Western Computer agreed to continue pushing the go-live of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance forward on a remote basis. BWX and Western Computer worked cooperatively in a virtual environment through the use of Microsoft programs such as Teams and SharePoint. Throughout the 6-week project, BWX's Global ERP team, based in Australia, adjusted their hours to U.S. business hours.
"Utilizing Microsoft programs, we were able to work collaboratively to create a go-live experience as close to our onsite standards as possible," stated Kelly Holwagner, VP of Operations at Western Computer. "In fact, the virtual approach presented benefits such as avoided travel delays as well as overall cost savings. This is a great example of how Microsoft technology is built for close collaboration and productivity."
Microsoft Teams' screenshare capabilities have been vital throughout the process. Whether it be on desktops or mobile devices in the warehouse, Microsoft Dynamics 365 users can get their questions answered efficiently by virtually walking Western Computer resources through the issue as if they were there in person. Post Go-Live, BWX continues to leverage Western Computer's virtual team to assist their U.S. operations.
"Throughout the project we increased the volume of recurring status calls and checkpoints to ensure we were still getting core members to come together at the same table," states Christine Chevalier, Western Computer's Senior Project Manager. "Rather than keeping a war-room whiteboard for incoming issues, we utilized SharePoint to manage the queue of items to triage with visibility to the full team."
"Who would be crazy enough to go live virtually on a new ERP in the middle of a pandemic, shortly after the California wildfires impacted our California based team members and with swarms of Murder Hornets around our Petaluma office? Well, we were and with good reason. On the journey to go-live Western Computer had proved themselves as a great partner and our team was confident of their support albeit virtually. We planned this well and using Teams and open Teams channel in the warehouse our on-site team felt really supported," states Allison Smith, at the time was the Chief Technology Officer at BWX. "Our global IT team, including myself started working PST hours to ensure we were all in this together as issues arose. To be honest, I miss my daily 3 am calls with our US team followed by a technical call with the Western team. We all felt a little sad on our last scheduled call as we had formed such great relationships with the Western team. However, they remain a valuable part of the wider BWX team with post go-live support."
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing ERP, CRM, supply chain management and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020.
To learn more, visit http://www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020. Connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
About BWX
BWX is a leading wellness business – a House of Natural Brands at the forefront of the global natural beauty movement. BWX exists to accelerate the natural revolution, with the vision to create amazing products and experiences that make people feel better about themselves and their natural choices.
BWX's five market-leading brands span six personal care categories, led from two global offices in
Melbourne, Australia and California, USA. With leading natural brands sold throughout Australia, USA, Canada, and the UK, BWX is strategically expanding into a curated list of priority international markets, including China.
BWX builds meaningful, authentic brands anchored in efficacious natural ingredients, which are advocated by their consumers. BWX's people are their greatest asset, experts in their fields committed to transforming decades of ingrained beauty industry norms.
BWX makes choices that enhance environmental sustainability, partnering with industry bodies and giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and projects that empower women. BWX believes everything needed to nourish our bodies can be found in nature and that natural brands must be the future.
