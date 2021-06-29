OXNARD, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Western Computer is honored to be named among Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs list for the eleventh year in a row," stated Linda Collins, President of Western Computer. "Our team has worked endlessly throughout 2020 to ensure we continued to provide our customers with the best services and support. Business models, software needs, and best practices shifted for many of our customers during the pandemic and our team was right there to support them in whatever capacity was needed."
The Top 100 VAR selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at ERP Global Insights.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
Scott has covered this market for nearly 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
Western Computer, a Microsoft Gold Certified ERP Partner, has been providing cloud ERP, CRM, supply chain management, and business intelligence solutions for over three decades. Western Computer has helped hundreds of companies, from midsize to some of the world's largest, in selecting, implementing and reaching their business and Cloud technology objectives.
About Western Computer
Western Computer is a nationwide Microsoft Gold Partner and certified Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services and support, our 160+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 30 years of ERP, CRM and business intelligence experience, and more than 600 successful implementations, we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes. Learn more at Western Computer or call (805) 581-5020.
