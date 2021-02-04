HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a recent Board of Directors meeting, the Western States Acquirers Association (WSAA) is pleased to announce the election of new officers, directors and board members.
Scott Defazio of Fiserv is the newly elected Secretary of WSAA for 2021. Defazio has served on the WSAA board for 3 years, most recently as a Director. Prior to that time, Scott served as a volunteer to the board for many years.
Jason Putnam of TIB – The Independent Bankers Bank, N.A., Deborah Camm of SafraPay, and Lane Conner of Fuzse were re-elected as the Board's President, Vice President, and Treasurer respectively.
In addition, Kate Holloway of Bankers Bank of the West and John Newton of First American Payment Systems were elected as Directors of the WSAA Board.
Finally, WSAA welcomes two new members to the board: Amanda Beam of Humboldt Merchant Services and Glenn Smith of NCR.
"WSAA continues the tradition of recruiting quality industry veterans to the board. Amanda and Glenn demonstrate this commitment to this time-honored legacy," says Putnam, the WSAA President.
A list of WSAA's board members and their bios are available on the WSAA website at http://www.westernstatesacquirers.net.
The Western States Acquirers Association is a non-profit organization committed to the continued education and interaction of individuals in the electronic payments community. The next Western States Acquirers annual conference will take place Oct. 13-14, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas.
