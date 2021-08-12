STAPLES, Minn., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sourcewell, a Minnesota based purchasing cooperative, has awarded Westnet, Inc. with a contract in the Public Safety Communications Technology and Hardware category.
Westnet is thankful and grateful to have been awarded this contact by Sourcewell. We are working tirelessly with the strength of the Sourcewell contract to serve others and aid community fire departments nationwide. This contract provides Sourcewell members access to public safety communications technology and hardware, which is helping members save time and money by purchasing from Sourcewell's ready-to-use, competitively solicited, contracts. Westnet's fire station alerting system assists firefighters in reducing the amount of time it takes to get to the scene of an emergency. It also alerts firefighters in a heart healthy way to reduce the stress of responding to a call.
With over 50,000 members, Sourcewell has helped governments, education, and nonprofit agencies with buying power for over 40 years. They have provided access to hundreds of cooperative contracts, that compete nationally.
About Westnet Technology
Westnet, Inc. was founded over 47 years ago in Orange County, California. Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Westnet, Inc. is currently the world's foremost creators of emergency alerting and dispatch products used in civilian/ military fire stations and police departments throughout the country. Unique products such as the First-In Dorm Remote, First-In Alerting End Points and the First-In Satellight Controller have broken new ground in public safety notification. Westnet products are engineered, designed, and manufactured in-house (USA) and continue to push the envelope of the First Responder industry. Westnet also has offices located in Miami Dade County, Florida and Prince William County, Virginia. Learn more about Westnet's entire range of cutting-edge alerting products at http://www.FireStationAlerting.com.
Kelly Matheny, Westnet, Inc.
Jessica Brito, Westnet, Inc.
