ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As public sector institutions, schools, libraries, and municipal offices, reopen and offer in person service, administrators and facility management are seeking resources to help streamline safety protocols for community protection. Announcing today, WetKeys Washable Keyboards launches the WetKeys Complete Washable Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse, and Mousepad, its first complete keyboard and mouse bundle that fully covers the needs of public sector workstations.
As public facilities and institutions, many of these buildings offer shared kiosks and computer areas that, if overlooked, can become points of cross-contamination. The washable keyboard and mouse bundle was designed for efficient administrative typing, without compromising accuracy. The keyboard and mouse have a familiar look and feel but are waterproof with internally sealed components that can withstand routine cleanings without failing like other non-washable computer peripherals.
"In the past year, we have helped large library systems and schools prepare for reopening and reduce the spread of contagious diseases among staff and patrons," said Matt Dombrowski, Sales Manager. "We were inspired to bundle together these essential computer components to aid the back-to-school process and provide peace of mind for students and teachers."
The keyboard and mouse bundle offers one less thing for school administrators and facility managers to worry about during difficult reopenings. It promotes a clean, hygienic workspace allowing these institutions to continue to offer the communities they serve access to the internet and other modern necessities while protecting their community from illnesses like COVID, the flu, the common cold, and other germs.
To learn more about the WetKeys Complete Washable Bundle with Keyboard, Mouse, and Mousepad, visit Wetkeys.com/Bundle.
About WetKeys
The WetKeys® Washable Keyboard brand was created with a focus on function for industrial, food processing, and general use with easy-to-sanitize products. Later SaniType® Sanitary Typing created affordable, germ-resistant medical keyboards to help prevent cross-contamination, improving patient safety in healthcare facilities and dental offices.
Today, they have over ten unique product lines and are home to the widest selection of sealed, washable computer keyboards and waterproof computer mice. WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is a member of the Advanced Technology Development Center of Georgia Tech, a certified Small Business Enterprise, and a Certified Diversity Supplier. They have been featured on CNBC, NBC's Today Show, and Fox News.
