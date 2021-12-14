ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The largest online retailer of easy-to-sanitize, sealed computer keyboards and mice, WetKeys Washable Keyboards, announces a new addition to their medical industrial keyboard line. Recently partnering with DigiKey Electronics, WetKeys has an enhanced commitment to providing cost-effective computer peripherals. The new mid-size all-in-one keyboard and mouse solution increases the product offering for industrial manufacturing, government, and other sectors.
The KBWKRC89PB-BK is a distinctive waterproof industrial keyboard and mouse solution. With a built-in pointing device and small footprint, the keyboard performs well in specialized, compact applications like on mobile carts and assembly line mounting trays. 5-Step backlight setting allows operators to see keys in low light environments. Keeping workstations clean becomes easy and convenient with an on/off switch, so the keyboard can be washed in place without causing accidental keystrokes.
"The early adopters of the '89PB Mid-size' range from food processing facilities to aviation land surveyors," says Clay Schoessler, Sales Manager at WetKeys. "Across all these industries, operators have expressed outstanding feedback on the compact size, durability, and cost-savings of the keyboard."
Other industrial keyboards can be cost prohibitive. However, these tough environments need high quality, durable technology to avoid having to constantly replace ordinary keyboards. WetKeys' mid-size medical industrial keyboard is a budget friendly alternative. Having a rugged keyboard that can withstand tough environments and routine cleanings will increase the lifespan of peripherals, limiting wasteful spending on replacement IT.
About WetKeys
WetKeys® Washable Keyboards was founded with a focus on function for industrial, food processing, and general use with easy-to-sanitize products. Later SaniType® Sanitary Typing created affordable, germ-resistant medical keyboards to help prevent cross-contamination, improving patient and staff safety in healthcare facilities and dental offices.
Today, WetKeys offer over ten unique product brands and are home to the widest selection of sealed, washable computer keyboards and waterproof computer mice. WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is a certified Small Business Enterprise, and a Certified Diversity Supplier. For current updates, follow WetKeys on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
