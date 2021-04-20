ATLANTA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WetKeys® Washable Keyboards welcomes the new medical keyboard, SaniType® "Swipe Clean" Smooth Surface Washable Keyboard to its product line. The completely sealed, smooth surface keyboard addresses increasing concerns for public health, including infection prevention. Swipe Clean is a crevice-free flat surface keyboard that can be wiped clean and sanitized with ease.
Other medical-grade keyboards are overlooked fomites that can cause the spread of deadly infections in the healthcare field. Spaces between computer keys contain gaps and grooves where blood, debris, and microbes hide. Finding efficient ways to clean medical keyboards decreases the spread of infections.
The SaniType Swipe Clean is a fully sealed keyboard built-tough to withstand routine cleaning and sanitation protocols. The smooth surface makes cleaning procedures like the "spray-wipe-spray" method easier and more efficient, reducing the time needed between patients, saving time and lives.
The Swipe Clean model has raised keys that provide tactile feedback underneath a permanent cover allowing for efficient and easy typing for healthcare professionals. It can be cleaned and sanitized in one swipe making routine cleaning easy in between patients.
"We launched the SaniType brand to meet the need for sanitary typing solutions in the healthcare sector," said Matt Dombrowski, WetKeys Sales Manager. "There has been a growing interest in smooth surface keyboards among cognizant infection preventionists at leading health clinics that we outfit, so we introduced the Swipe Clean to meet the needs of dynamic infection prevention plans for long term care homes, clinics, and hospitals."
About WetKeys
WetKeys® Washable Keyboards was founded with a focus on function for industrial, institutional, food processing, and general use with easy-to-sanitize products. Later SaniType® Sanitary Typing created affordable, germ-resistant medical keyboards to help prevent cross-contamination, improving patient and staff safety in healthcare facilities and dental offices.
Today, they have over ten unique product lines and are home to t he widest selection of sealed, washable computer keyboards and waterproof computer mice. WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is a graduate of the Advanced Technology Development Center of Georgia Tech, a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE), and a Certified Diversity Supplier. They have been featured on CNBC, NBC's Today Show, and Fox News. Learn more about Swipe Clean, the easy-to-clean medical-grade keyboard here.
