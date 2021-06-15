ATLANTA, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entering into National Pride Month, WetKeys Washable Keyboards announces its certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise. Authorized by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, this recognition establishes WetKeys as a diversity supplier that supports inclusivity in business and the communities they serve.
"It has been a core tenet of WetKeys' culture to create a workplace where our employees feel empowered to be themselves," said Paul Lawrence, CEO, WetKeys. "Becoming certified as an LGBTBE was important, so we could establish ourselves as a progressive business within our industry that embodies openness, integrity and inclusion for all. We are grateful to see the support of many other organizations embracing this same sentiment of authenticity and inclusion in business."
Through this certification, WetKeys is promoting more visibility for diverse suppliers across the Technology, IT, and Industrial Supplies sector. Brands that work with WetKeys maximize their IT budgets by using diversity spending and support a diverse small business. By increasing diversity in their supply chain, they are paving the way for a more equitable economic future.
"We are so pleased to welcome WetKeys Washable Keyboards to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work," said Justin Nelson, NGLCC co-founder and president and Chance Mitchell, co-founder and CEO in a joint statement. "According to NGLCC's groundbreaking America's LGBT Economy report, America's estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add over $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count WetKeys Washable Keyboards among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses are the future of the American economy."
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBT community, is the only national advocacy organization dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for the LGBT business community. Additionally, NGLCC is the leading public policy advocate working to include Certified LGBTBE® businesses in procurement opportunities at the federal, state, and local level. NGLCC Global is expanding its reach to five continents, bridging economic opportunity and LGBTI human rights worldwide.
About WetKeys
WetKeys® Washable Keyboards was founded with a focus on function for industrial, institutional, food processing, and general use with easy-to-sanitize products. Later SaniType® Sanitary Typing created affordable, germ-resistant medical keyboards to help prevent cross-contamination, improving patient and staff safety in healthcare facilities and dental offices.
Today, they have over ten unique product lines and are home to the widest selection of sealed, washable computer keyboards and waterproof computer mice. WetKeys® Washable Keyboards is a graduate of the Advanced Technology Development Center of Georgia Tech, a certified Small Business Enterprise (SBE), a certified LGBTBE, and a proud diverse supplier. They have been featured on CNBC, NBC's Today Show, and Fox News.
About NGLCC
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) is the business voice of the LGBT community and the exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned businesses. With more than 200 corporate partners, and 62 local, state, and international affiliate chambers, NGLCC is the largest LGBT business development and economic advocacy organization in the world.
