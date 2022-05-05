All new collection of NFTs celebrates the 13 winners of the elusive Triple Crown, just in time for this year's Kentucky Derby
ATASCADERO, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equine Legends announces its collection of three non-fungible tokens for each horse that has won the Triple Crown, the most coveted prize in horse racing. The auction will coincide with the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7, 2022, beginning at 8:00 am EST and ending 12 midnight EST on May 11, 2022. From the undefeated Seattle Slew to the greatest of them all, Secretariat, an Equine Legend is available for you to own at https://weway.io/creator/30
The Kentucky Derby is the jewel of the Triple Crown and its first leg. This year's race will continue the sparkling tradition of pomp and pageantry, flamboyant hats and mint juleps, that have made the Kentucky Derby the place to see and be seen for 147 years. A full day of racing culminates in the most exciting two minutes in sports as the world's most decorated equine athletes pursue glory and a chance to become Triple Crown winners themselves.
Every first Saturday in May, we celebrate the raw power and liquid grace of the world's most remarkable Thoroughbreds. The winner of this year's Kentucky Derby will earn immortal fame, adding to a rich legacy captured in Equine Legends' remarkably crafted and extraordinarily rare collection of NFTs. To preview the drop, please visit https://weway.io/creator/30.
